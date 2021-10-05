checkAd

L3Harris Selected to Improve B-52 Self-Defense Via $947 Million Contract

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will modernize the U.S. Air Force B-52 aircraft to protect aircrew from enemy radar threats under a new 10-year, sole-source $947 million IDIQ contract.

L3Harris will enhance the aircrafts’ AN/ALQ-172 electronic warfare (EW) self-protection system, providing a combat proven integrated radio frequency system that can simultaneously counter multiple electronic spectrum threats that interfere with aircraft operations. L3Harris has an opportunity to expand the scope of work on the program from software sustainment to hardware upgrades.

“Competition for the electromagnetic spectrum is fierce and without spectrum dominance, our armed forces lose competitive advantage,” said Ed Zoiss, President of L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems. “It’s critical to continue upgrading our platforms to maintain spectrum superiority.”

L3Harris has provided electronic warfare technology to the B-52 for more than 50 years. The company has leveraged the electromagnetic spectrum for tactical advantage, understanding threats and protecting against them for 60 years. The IDIQ will extend the B-52’s EW relevance and reliability through the end of its lifespan.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs and about system capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Wertpapier


