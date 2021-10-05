L3Harris Selected to Improve B-52 Self-Defense Via $947 Million Contract

L3Harris will enhance the aircrafts’ AN/ALQ-172 electronic warfare (EW) self-protection system, providing a combat proven integrated radio frequency system that can simultaneously counter multiple electronic spectrum threats that interfere with aircraft operations. L3Harris has an opportunity to expand the scope of work on the program from software sustainment to hardware upgrades.

“Competition for the electromagnetic spectrum is fierce and without spectrum dominance, our armed forces lose competitive advantage,” said Ed Zoiss, President of L3Harris Space and Airborne Systems. “It’s critical to continue upgrading our platforms to maintain spectrum superiority.”

L3Harris has provided electronic warfare technology to the B-52 for more than 50 years. The company has leveraged the electromagnetic spectrum for tactical advantage, understanding threats and protecting against them for 60 years. The IDIQ will extend the B-52’s EW relevance and reliability through the end of its lifespan.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

