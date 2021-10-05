checkAd

OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down on Crime and Enforce Traffic Violations

  • Business model based on recurring revenue share with the city
  • 3 year agreement executed with the city
  • Solution will assist city to identify and issue citations for traffic violation enforcement and to issue timely information and alerts to local Police departments for vehicles on a law enforcement wanted list or involved in criminal activity
  • Solution part of the Safe City force multiplier initiative by omniQ

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has been selected by the City of Adrian Georgia to deploy its QShield vehicle recognition systems (VRS) technology and its cloud based citation management platform to identify any vehicle driving through the city which is on a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) data base or the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Database (GBI Database) and issue citations to scofflaws driving through the city with outstanding traffic violations.

QShield, OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern recognition and decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ AI based machine vision sensors are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S. Based on superior accuracy and patented features like identification of make and color combined with superior accuracy based on the sophisticated algorithm and machine learning that largely depends on accumulated data provided by thousands of sensors already deployed.

“When a vehicle associated with a criminal investigation and on a National Crime Information Center data base or a scofflaw vehicle with outstanding traffic violations or expired, suspended or revoked registration passes QShield’s sensors that are deployed throughout the city, OMNIQ’s QShield system automatically triggers a real time alert to the Adrian Police Department. Additionally, scofflaws when captured by the sensors are issued, on behalf of the city, citations via the QShield citation platform. Citations are then mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner and payments are processed through the QShield online payment platform” - said Shai Lustgarten CEO of OMNIQ.

