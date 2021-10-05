checkAd

Scopus BioPharma to Present at the LD Micro Main Event

Scopus to present on the recent launch of Duet Therapeutics, its wholly-owned subsidiary focused on immuno-oncology

Presentation to include a discussion of preclinical data released at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced it will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event, which is being held in-person and virtually from October 12th through 14th, 2021.

The company will present on the recent launch of Duet Therapeutics, its wholly-owned subsidiary focused on immuno-oncology, which Scopus announced in September 2021.

Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President — Immuno-Oncology of Scopus and President and Chief Executive Officer of Duet, will be presenting in-person on behalf of the company. Dr. Horsager’s presentation will be part of Track 4 on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time / 8:00 AM Pacific Time at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The presentation will also be available for viewing on-demand on the LD Micro conference website. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

Investors interested in attending the conference in-person or virtually can register here. Once registered, you can request one-on-one meetings with the company through the conference website.

Dr. Horsager recently presented at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society during which he discussed data from two different studies that suggest that DUET-01 and DUET-02, two of Duet’s unique bifunctional oligonucleotides, can expand the reach and efficacy of cancer immunotherapies beyond certain standard-of-care treatments.

As previously announced, Scopus will also be presenting at The MicroCap Rodeo’s Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. Investors interested in attending the virtual conference can register here.

About LD Micro Main Event

The 2021 LD Micro Main Event (XIV) will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from October 12th through 14th, 2021. The festivities run from 8:00 AM Pacific Time through 5:30 PM Pacific Time on October 12th and 13th with a morning session on October 14th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 150 companies, presenting for 25 minutes each, as well as several influential keynotes in-person. For more information, please contact dean@ldmicro.com.

