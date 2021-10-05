checkAd

Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The digital content creation market has evolved rapidly over the past decade pivoting on growing appraisal of the growing role of digital marketing strategies in business expansion. Concurrently, the tools and services that enable businesses to grow their digital presence have proliferated in numbers and expanded in scope. The demand for digital contents among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has risen worldwide. Creators have been using innovative user interfaces and designs to attract small businesses. The trend of rise in digital content among them will likely offer incremental opportunities to players in the digital content creation market.  A report from MARTECHSeries, a marketing technology insights company, said that: "The past few decades have witnessed steadily rising digitalization of the economy, expanding the prospects of the digital content creation market. However, businesses in some industries were relatively slow to adopt digital-first approaches in marketing for formulating their growth strategies. This has been in large part due to their preference of being laggard or a late adopter of innovative digital tool."   Active Companies in the markets today include Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM), The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC).

MARTECHSeries added: "The past few years have witnessed surge in digital ad spending, particularly after the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in several economies around the world. This is a key trend bolstering opportunities for service providers and technology companies in the digital content creation market. The global market valuation is projected to advance at CAGR of 17% during 2019 – 2027.  The media and entertainment industry is at the forefront of utilization of digital content creation tools to collaborate and find new approaches in storytelling to audiences. They are increasingly spending on the deployment of SaaS in a bid to speed up production and postproduction processes. The trend is likely to open up lucrative avenues in the digital content creation market in the near future. The burgeoning demand for digital contents by OTT service providers spurred the revenue generation."

