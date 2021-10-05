checkAd

EQS-News Meyer Burger presents itself at Intersolar Europe 2021 for the first time as a producer of solar cells and modules

Meyer Burger presents itself at Intersolar Europe 2021 for the first time as a producer of solar cells and modules

Intersolar Europe 2021, which starts in Munich on Wednesday (Oct. 6, 2021) after being postponed several times due to Corona restrictions, is a premiere for Meyer Burger. For the first time, the long-established photovoltaic group from Switzerland will present itself as a producer of solar cells and solar modules. 

«As Europe's leading trade fair for photovoltaics, Intersolar Europe is the ideal place for us to stage Meyer Burger as a new player in the solar module market. At our booth, we will showcase our premium products and look forward to a personal dialogue with our customers», says Moritz Borgmann, Managing Director at Meyer Burger.

At its booth, the company will present its highly efficient Heterojunction/SmartWire solar modules, which are being manufactured in Thalheim (Bitterfeld-Wolfen) and Freiberg (Germany) starting this summer. They are offered in «Meyer Burger White», «Meyer Burger Black» and «Meyer Burger Glass» variants. The modules feature an industry-leading energy yield per area that is 20 percent higher than standard products. They also score points with customers for their outstanding appearance, environmentally friendly production and consistent sustainability. Sales of the three module variants already started this summer via Meyer Burger's European distribution partners.

In addition to the high-performance solar modules, Meyer Burger is also presenting innovative digital services for customers via its own smartphone app. Installers can register directly at the exhibition booth. 

In addition to high-performance PV products, the portfolio of the innovative technology group will soon also include a solar roof tile solution, which will be on display for the first time in Munich. This is characterized by appealing aesthetics with a very high energy yield as well as simple installation and maintainability. Target applications for these roof-integrated solar systems include private roof installations with complete new or replacement roofing, properties in redevelopment and historic preservation areas, or homes with limited roof loads. Meyer Burger's new solar roof solution is scheduled to begin shipping to customers in the second half of 2022. 

