Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, VS Digital Health, Launches Affiliated Network with Medical Professionals to Increase Market Share Across the United States Through New Exclusive Service Model

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation technology companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned portfolio company, VS Digital Health Inc. (“VS Digital Health” ) is now affiliated with a national network of professional corporations (PCs). These affiliated medical practices contract with licensed medical providers and exert full and exclusive control over the professional clinical services rendered by the providers. In turn, VS Digital Health provides administrative and management services and technology solutions to these affiliated PCs.



New affiliation with friendly PCs adopted as Company ramps up for major expansion across the United States

The affiliation between VS Digital Health and the friendly PCs will enable customers to benefit from the relationship model created by VS Digital Health

The structure of the affiliation is designed to enable everyone, not just licensed medical professionals, to participate in the exclusive VS Digital Health business in a legally and fully compliant manner.



VS Digital Health has finalized the creation of its national PC friendly network. A "Friendly PC" network allows for the practice of medicine by licensed professionals and participation in a medical business by non licensed professionals across all fifty states in the United States whilst fully complying with CPM laws. This national medical network removes multiple barriers to entry for professionals who wish to enter into the ever growing space of telemedicine and mobile medicine. This structure acts as the operationally compliant arm for VS Digital health's technology platforms to sit on and conduct business across the entire United States while remaining seamless for its Users and clients.

VS Digital Health has strategically affiliated with a national medical practice, positioning VST to quickly and efficiently implement national health care operations in a manner that promotes collaboration, support and compliance. The affiliation will enable business partners to leverage VS Digital Health's technology platforms faster and more efficiently, reducing barriers to entry in certain markets and ensuring access to the resources and clinical personnel necessary to provide the full suite of platform health and wellness services.