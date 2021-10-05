checkAd

Conduent Transportation and Partners Implement Contactless Payment System on Three Mexico City Metrobús Lines

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Conduent, Getnet and Work Level partner, in conjunction with Visa, to enable access to Metrobús Lines 1, 2 and 3 using contactless credit and debit cards

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. and MEXICO CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a global business unit of Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced the company, with Getnet and Work Level as partners and in conjunction with Visa, has implemented a contactless payment system on three lines of the Mexico City Metrobús system. The nearly 1 million Metrobús users of Lines 1, 2 and 3 are now able to “tap and ride” using their credit and debit cards as an additional payment option.

Conduent has deployed its Visa Ready for Transit-certified ATLAS Open Media back-office module and its VPE 430 smartcard ticket validator devices at bus stations, which allow riders to access the three Metrobús lines using major contactless credit and debit cards as well as NFC-enabled devices, such as smartphones and smart watches with the Apple Pay digital wallet. The validators also accept the existing CDMX city transport card and QR codes.

In addition, Conduent has enabled ticket vending machines to accept contactless credit and debit cards to reload the CDMX city transportation card. Lastly, the company installed a state-of-the-art back office fare collection system that manages all current types of fare collection transactions, creating the first true EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) payment system in Latin America under the MTT (Mass Transit Transaction) model supported by Visa.

Work Level installed equipment, such as turnstiles and doors, and has replaced the existing communications network. Getnet, a division of Banco Santander, manages and processes the open-loop credit and debit card transactions between Metrobús and riders, all under the MTT Rules supported by Visa and the banking system in Mexico.

“By updating our Metrobús fare collection system with the latest technology, we continue to invest in our bus system and make it even easier for customers to use,” said Roberto Capuano, Director General at Mexico City Metrobús. “Given the caliber and quality of our partners, we were able to rapidly implement the new system, and our riders are now able to use contactless credit and debit card payment.”

“Conduent has been fortunate to work with Mexico City Metrobús since the system was launched in 2005. We are pleased to expand our relationship and provide ticketing services to help modernize these three Metrobús lines,” said Mark Brewer, Group President, Transportation Solutions at Conduent. “Our team has implemented these types of contactless payment systems around the world, and we have consistently seen riders have a better experience and improved access to their local transportation system.”

