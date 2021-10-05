PPG Receives EPA Registration for COPPER ARMOR Paint Powered by Corning Guardiant Technology, Proven to Kill Bacteria and Viruses, Including SARS CoV-2, The Virus That Causes COVID-19

“Now more than ever, our customers are seeking multiple layers of protection from viruses and bacteria on the many surfaces they’re touching while navigating the ongoing pandemic,” said Tim Knavish, PPG executive vice president. “PPG Copper Armor with Corning Guardiant technology is the first virus killing paint in the U.S., and will provide an extra layer of protection on the walls that surround us where we live, work and learn.”

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that the company has received U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration for its PPG COPPER ARMOR antimicrobial paint containing Corning Guardiant technology, proven to kill 99.9%* of bacteria and viruses on the painted surface, including SARS-CoV-2, in two hours. The Copper Armor product’s efficacy was measured using tests that simulate real-world contamination that are mandated by the EPA for products making claims against harmful pathogens. Following this registration, PPG will begin selling the product in late 2021 through U.S. PPG PAINTS stores, independent retailers and select home improvement stores.

Intended for application in high-traffic areas such as health care, hospitality, office, and educational environments, as well as residential applications, PPG Copper Armor is powered by Corning Guardiant technology, which contains naturally occurring copper that is known to have antimicrobial efficacy. PPG’s Copper Armor paint with Corning Guardiant technology continuously kills viruses and bacteria within 2 hours of contact with the painted surface for up to five years, providing a safeguard against harmful microbes on walls, trim and doors. PPG Copper Armor also provides a mold- and mildew-resistant coating on the dry paint film.

“We started development on Corning Guardiant several years ago with the belief that copper is the key to delivering a truly effective antimicrobial coating,” said Joydeep Lahiri, division vice president and program director, Specialty Surfaces, Corning Incorporated. “We’re excited about our partnership with PPG as well as its latest product offering – Copper Armor – which helps make antimicrobial surface technology more readily available to the public.”

Additionally, this zero-volatile organic compound*** (zero-VOC) paint also provides the same excellent hide, durability and premium application properties that customers expect from PPG paint’s more than 135 years of leading industry expertise. Available in eggshell, satin and semi-gloss, PPG Copper Armor can be tinted to more than 600 colors from the PPG paint palette.