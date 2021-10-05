checkAd

Dolby upgrades Dolby.io, introduces Transcoding, Music Mastering, and more to developer platform

Dolby.io achieves significant advancements in streaming capabilities while adding new developer tools designed to solve critical content creation challenges

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc, (NYSE: DLB) a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced milestones for Dolby.io, a media and communications platform that enables businesses, developers and content creators to enhance real-time interactions and any piece of content in order to deliver spectacular audiovisual experiences in their apps and services. In addition, Dolby.io today introduced new capabilities in the form of the Transcode and Music Mastering APIs, as well as a desktop Communications SDK. To learn more, please visit https://dolby.io.

Platform upgrades dramatically increase scale and capacity
Dolby.io has increased scale for its ultra-low delay audio streaming product to meet the needs of the growing social audio application space. Businesses and developers can now take an interactive conversation with up to 16 presenters and stream it to 5000 listeners with a delay of less than 500ms. The low streaming delay means that the audience can react quickly to the presenters with chat and seamlessly transition from listener to presenter.

The Dolby.io audio streaming service takes advantage of Dolby's expertise in audio capture, accomplishing superior quality even across a wide range of devices. With easy-to-use SDKs, developers can quickly integrate powerful capabilities such as noise suppression, echo suppression, real time communications, and even spatial audio that separates voices and provides better intelligibility despite overlapping speech.

This expanded capacity for audio streaming complements the scale improvements for ultra-low delay video streaming announced in July, when Dolby.io released support for up to 3000 listeners. Dolby will continue to look for ways to improve the Dolby.io platform in terms of scale, capacity, and resiliency, ensuring the offerings continually meet customer needs.

"Dolby is committed to expanding the scope of opportunity in high quality media and communications services, so that companies of all sizes can deliver exceptional content and experiences to their customers," said Marie Huwe, Senior Vice President of Dolby.io. "We're listening closely to our customers and our developers and shipping platform updates and new capabilities that make a difference. We can't wait to hear - and see - what they build."

