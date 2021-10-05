Organto's I AM Organic Fresh Cut Fruits Added to the Menu at Julia's, a Convenience Retail Outlet Operated by NS Stations, part of Dutch Railways

Products Now Available at Train Stations Throughout the NetherlandsVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO, OTC:OGOFF, FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of …

Products Now Available at Train Stations Throughout the Netherlands VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO, OTC:OGOFF, FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has listed a variety of ready-to-eat organic fresh cut fruits at Julia's, a convenience retail outlet operated by NS Stations. NS Stations is the organization that together with partners is responsible for managing, operating and developing more than 400 train stations in the Netherlands. Julia's is one of a number of food and non-food retails concepts operated by NS Stations, which serve hundreds of thousands of Dutch commuters on a daily basis.