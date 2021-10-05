checkAd

Organto's I AM Organic Fresh Cut Fruits Added to the Menu at Julia's, a Convenience Retail Outlet Operated by NS Stations, part of Dutch Railways

Autor: Accesswire
05.10.2021, 14:55  |  53   |   |   

Products Now Available at Train Stations Throughout the NetherlandsVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO, OTC:OGOFF, FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of …

Products Now Available at Train Stations Throughout the Netherlands

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO, OTC:OGOFF, FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has listed a variety of ready-to-eat organic fresh cut fruits at Julia's, a convenience retail outlet operated by NS Stations.

NS Stations is the organization that together with partners is responsible for managing, operating and developing more than 400 train stations in the Netherlands. Julia's is one of a number of food and non-food retails concepts operated by NS Stations, which serve hundreds of thousands of Dutch commuters on a daily basis.

Organto will provide a variety of tasty, healthy, and seasonal assorted fresh cut fruits in a 100% recyclable, transparent and handy container. The fruits offered will rotate based on seasonality with fresh-cut organic red apple, white grapes and blueberries currently available. These products have been sourced from growers in the Netherlands and other parts of Europe, leveraging carbon-friendly local supply. Together with its valued strategic growers and supply chain partners, Organto controls and monitors each step in the supply chain. Through a combination of QR-codes and internally developed digital product passports, Organto offers 100% transparency by providing among others detailed product source, carbon footprint and nutritional data.

"We are excited to have listed our organic fresh cut fruits at Julia's/NS Stations, as we continue our efforts to make organic fruits and vegetables available for everyone. We strive for the best possible taste and experience, combined with a carbon-neutral footprint. As we like to say "together we can eat the world better"." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto and CEO of O­rganto Europe B.V. "Organic fresh cut fruits are a large and growing category, and we feel we can bring added value to consumers via our unique product offering. Our organic fresh cut fruits are available in a convenient on-the-go format using an impactful branded pack design with a striking, playful look and feel."

Seite 1 von 4
Organto Foods Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organto's I AM Organic Fresh Cut Fruits Added to the Menu at Julia's, a Convenience Retail Outlet Operated by NS Stations, part of Dutch Railways Products Now Available at Train Stations Throughout the NetherlandsVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO, OTC:OGOFF, FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Silver Spruce Closes Private Placement of $1,205,800
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
Codebase Announces Closing of Financing
Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit for Amelia Property
Hop-on’s Webinar Successfully Demonstrated Its Robust Digitalage UI for the Trillion-Dollar ...
Kingstone Companies Announces the Election of Meryl Golden as President of Kingstone Insurance ...
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side ...
Link Global Creates Special Regulatory, Compliance and Advisory Committee To Oversee the Next Phase ...
iOmx Therapeutics Raises EUR 65 million in Series B Round
MLG Capital Private Fund V on Pace to Close Ahead of Schedule; Nearly Half Raised in Nine Months
Titel
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
HIRE Technologies Strengthens Balance Sheet by Closing $2.8 Million Second Tranche Non-Brokered ...
Black Tusk Resources Inc. Provides Results From The South Rim Gold Project, Central British ...
Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team
Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic ...
Generation Income Properties Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option To Purchase Additional ...
Link Global Technologies Provides an Update on AUC Staff Proposal
New World Gold Corporation General Announcement
Fabled Increase Mineralized Diorite Dike To +1,000 Meters in Strike Length and To -400 Meters ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Falcon’s Phase 2 at Spitfire - Sunny Boy Has Commenced
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.09.21Organto to Acquire Beeorganic BV
Accesswire | Analysen
28.09.21Organto Launching "I AM Organic" Branded Products with Gorillas
Accesswire | Analysen
08.09.21Organto Adds Organic Fairtrade Bananas to Product Portfolio
Accesswire | Analysen