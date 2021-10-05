Organto's I AM Organic Fresh Cut Fruits Added to the Menu at Julia's, a Convenience Retail Outlet Operated by NS Stations, part of Dutch Railways
Products Now Available at Train Stations Throughout the NetherlandsVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO, OTC:OGOFF, FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of …
Products Now Available at Train Stations Throughout the NetherlandsVANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO, OTC:OGOFF, FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of …
Products Now Available at Train Stations Throughout the Netherlands
VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO, OTC:OGOFF, FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has listed a variety of ready-to-eat organic fresh cut fruits at Julia's, a convenience retail outlet operated by NS Stations.
NS Stations is the organization that together with partners is responsible for managing, operating and developing more than 400 train stations in the Netherlands. Julia's is one of a number of food and non-food retails concepts operated by NS Stations, which serve hundreds of thousands of Dutch commuters on a daily basis.
Organto will provide a variety of tasty, healthy, and seasonal assorted fresh cut fruits in a 100% recyclable, transparent and handy container. The fruits offered will rotate based on seasonality with fresh-cut organic red apple, white grapes and blueberries currently available. These products have been sourced from growers in the Netherlands and other parts of Europe, leveraging carbon-friendly local supply. Together with its valued strategic growers and supply chain partners, Organto controls and monitors each step in the supply chain. Through a combination of QR-codes and internally developed digital product passports, Organto offers 100% transparency by providing among others detailed product source, carbon footprint and nutritional data.
"We are excited to have listed our organic fresh cut fruits at Julia's/NS Stations, as we continue our efforts to make organic fruits and vegetables available for everyone. We strive for the best possible taste and experience, combined with a carbon-neutral footprint. As we like to say "together we can eat the world better"." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. "Organic fresh cut fruits are a large and growing category, and we feel we can bring added value to consumers via our unique product offering. Our organic fresh cut fruits are available in a convenient on-the-go format using an impactful branded pack design with a striking, playful look and feel."
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare