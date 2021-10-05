Blue Matter Officially Opens Office in Mumbai, India

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter, a leading strategic consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, is strengthening its presence in Asia with an office in Mumbai, India. This provides a significant boost in the firm's ability to serve clients across the globe. The Mumbai office will be the firm's sixth, joining offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Berlin, and Zurich.

Blue Matter is not entirely new to Mumbai, as it has been building and growing a team there for the past six months. The physical office will open this month, lending an increased sense of permanence and demonstrating Blue Matter's commitment to the region. Managing Partner, Ashwin Dandekar said, "We are very focused on our team-oriented culture and the sense of camaraderie that can build. We want to build the same company culture in Mumbai, and a physical office is key to doing that."