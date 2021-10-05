checkAd

Blue Matter Officially Opens Office in Mumbai, India

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 14:59  |  28   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Matter, a leading strategic consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, is strengthening its presence in Asia with an office in Mumbai, India.  This provides a significant boost in the firm's ability to serve clients across the globe.  The Mumbai office will be the firm's sixth, joining offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Berlin, and Zurich.

(PRNewsfoto/Blue Matter Consulting)

Blue Matter is not entirely new to Mumbai, as it has been building and growing a team there for the past six months.  The physical office will open this month, lending an increased sense of permanence and demonstrating Blue Matter's commitment to the region.  Managing Partner, Ashwin Dandekar said, "We are very focused on our team-oriented culture and the sense of camaraderie that can build.  We want to build the same company culture in Mumbai, and a physical office is key to doing that."

According to Dandekar, the Mumbai office will support the full range of Blue Matter capabilities and serve as a bridge to the broader Asia-Pac region.  He added, "We are excited about India as a fantastic source of talent for our team, and we believe it will help us develop a truly global set of capabilities. We will look to India to help support our current business but also to develop new business in India and the Asia-Pacific region."  Dandekar noted that the office will also serve as an "innovation lab," helping to develop new capabilities and service offerings

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry.  From its offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe.  The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio and organization levels, with a focus on commercial strategy for complex therapies in the development and launch stages.  It has broad therapeutic experience with a concentration in oncology and rare diseases.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/878977/Blue_Matter_Consulting.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Matter Officially Opens Office in Mumbai, India SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Blue Matter, a leading strategic consulting firm focused on the life sciences industry, is strengthening its presence in Asia with an office in Mumbai, India.  This provides a significant boost in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
"No More Greenwashing!" - Corporate Furniture Dealership, The Total Office, Will Move Entire ...
Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions
Polymer Market to Grow With 5.1% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale