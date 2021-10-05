checkAd

NBC Sports Chooses Taboola as its Exclusive Mid-Article Content Recommendation and Video Provider in Multiyear Deal

05.10.2021   

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new, multiyear deal with NBC Sports, one of the most visited digital sports entertainment publishers in the United States.

Under the agreement, all NBCSports digital properties will adopt Taboola as their exclusive video monetization and content recommendations provider for mid-article placements. These placements offer video advertisers a prominent brand safe environment to reach relevant consumers, while also allowing NBCSports the ability to recommend and promote their own content and initiatives.

This agreement builds on a seven-year partnership between Taboola and NBCSports. In addition to the new mid-article solution, NBCSports will continue to utilize Taboola’s technology offerings, including Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalized content and targeted advertisements, to generate meaningful revenue and increase audience engagement.

“Taboola has given us the opportunity to take a holistic approach to recommendations across our sites,” said Wendy Bass, SVP Programming & Rights Management, NBC Sports. “Our strategic partnership with Taboola has been a revenue driver for us and we look forward to keeping this relationship moving forward with their mid-article placements.”

“We are pleased to continue to be a longstanding strategic partner for NBCSports,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola. “For more than seven years, we’ve been fortunate to work alongside them to build more engaged audiences and unlock new ways to monetize. By implementing Taboola’s mid article video solution with this deal, NBCSports will be able to achieve many different business objectives, such as promoting strategic campaigns, sending readers to other relevant content, driving subscriptions and ecommerce initiatives, or promoting viewership of their owned video content.”

About Taboola
Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 14,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach over 500 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions each month. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements
Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form F-4 and our other SEC filings. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. 

CONTACT: Contact
Dave Struzzi
Dave.s@taboola.com






