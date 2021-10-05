Milestone Scientific to Present at Microcap Rodeo’s Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side on Wednesday, October 6, 2021

ROSELAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that the Company has been invited to …

ROSELAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5 - 8, 2021. Arjan Haverhals, Chief Executive Officer of Milestone Scientific, will present at the conference. Milestone Scientific is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: here. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.