Fishawack Health appoints new CEO, Jonathan Koch

KNUTSFORD, England, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishawack Health announces the appointment of Jonathan (Jon) Koch as its new CEO. Jon will lead the commercialization partner through its next stage of growth, centered on building and retaining talented teams and delivering a full set of integrated services for our clients across the life science industry.

Koch will draw on his exceptional experience leading global, customer-centered organizations of scale to build a sustainable future for Fishawack Health

Jon's appointment follows the announcement of Liz Landon as Chief People Officer, cementing the company's pledge to build an enviable company culture that makes Fishawack Health an outstanding organization to develop, grow, and thrive.

Jon has a significant track record in transforming businesses and managing large, global, customer-centered organizations. He has spent his entire career in the healthcare sector, including nearly 12 years at Covance (now Labcorp Drug Development), serving last as Group President of Clinical Development and Commercialization services, leading more than 11,000 employees across dozens of countries. Early in his career, Jon developed a deep passion for helping pharmaceutical and biotech clients bring innovative therapies to market that positively affect patients' outcomes.

Most recently, Jon served as Senior Vice President and CEO of Global Dental at the publicly listed organization Henry Schein, where he was responsible for the strategic direction and business performance of its largest healthcare division and leading technology business.

Jon subscribes to a people-led philosophy and believes in the power of diverse teams. He is practiced in building and developing talented, high-performing teams that deliver exceptional results for the companies and clients they support.

He will usher in a new phase of growth—from Phase 1, "The foundation phase," to Phase 2, "Building a sustainable future"—for Fishawack Health. The company was founded by Oliver Dennis and Dominic Miller in 2001 and over the last two decades has grown rapidly through organic strategies and the acquisition of 16 companies spanning medical communications, healthcare marketing and consultancy, and value evidence and access.