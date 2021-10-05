checkAd

Fishawack Health appoints new CEO, Jonathan Koch

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Koch will draw on his exceptional experience leading global, customer-centered organizations of scale to build a sustainable future for Fishawack Health

KNUTSFORD, England, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishawack Health announces the appointment of Jonathan (Jon) Koch as its new CEO. Jon will lead the commercialization partner through its next stage of growth, centered on building and retaining talented teams and delivering a full set of integrated services for our clients across the life science industry.

Jonathan Koch, Chief Executive Officer, Fishawack Health

Jon's appointment follows the announcement of Liz Landon as Chief People Officer, cementing the company's pledge to build an enviable company culture that makes Fishawack Health an outstanding organization to develop, grow, and thrive.

Jon has a significant track record in transforming businesses and managing large, global, customer-centered organizations. He has spent his entire career in the healthcare sector, including nearly 12 years at Covance (now Labcorp Drug Development), serving last as Group President of Clinical Development and Commercialization services, leading more than 11,000 employees across dozens of countries. Early in his career, Jon developed a deep passion for helping pharmaceutical and biotech clients bring innovative therapies to market that positively affect patients' outcomes.

Most recently, Jon served as Senior Vice President and CEO of Global Dental at the publicly listed organization Henry Schein, where he was responsible for the strategic direction and business performance of its largest healthcare division and leading technology business.

Jon subscribes to a people-led philosophy and believes in the power of diverse teams. He is practiced in building and developing talented, high-performing teams that deliver exceptional results for the companies and clients they support.

He will usher in a new phase of growth—from Phase 1, "The foundation phase," to Phase 2, "Building a sustainable future"—for Fishawack Health. The company was founded by Oliver Dennis and Dominic Miller in 2001 and over the last two decades has grown rapidly through organic strategies and the acquisition of 16 companies spanning medical communications, healthcare marketing and consultancy, and value evidence and access. 

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fishawack Health appoints new CEO, Jonathan Koch Koch will draw on his exceptional experience leading global, customer-centered organizations of scale to build a sustainable future for Fishawack Health KNUTSFORD, England, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Fishawack Health announces the appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Short Bowel Syndrome Market to Eyewitness Robust Expansion at a 5.82% CAGR During the Study Period ...
Mars Pledges Fresh Climate Action to Achieve Net Zero Emissions Across Full Value Chain
"No More Greenwashing!" - Corporate Furniture Dealership, The Total Office, Will Move Entire ...
Zigpay and netPDV Announce Merger to Form Largest Global Cashless Company in Entertainment Industry
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Ataccama Named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions
Polymer Market to Grow With 5.1% CAGR Through 2030, says P&S Intelligence
Explore Philippine Culture through these Heritage Tourist Sites
Energy Harvesting System Market to Reach $1.05 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 7.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Why North America Region is Dominating the Billion Dollar Psychedelic Drugs Market
Titel
Hancom Group to Launch Sejong-1 Satellite in 2022, opening the world's first three-tiered remote ...
GenCell Introduces the GenCell BOX Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically for Telecom
BICO has entered into an agreement to acquire QInstruments, a market leader in advanced sample ...
CoinGeek Cocktail Party
Endo Reaches Agreement in Principle to Settle Louisiana Governmental Opioid Cases and Claims
Voice Assistant Application Market worth $11.2 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
The European Art of Taste: The role of production territories for the export of fruit and vegetables described by Kevin ...
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Tobii
Aleph Farms Partners with Thai Union and CJ CheilJedang to Help Drive Adoption of Cultivated Meat ...
MEDIA ALERT: (Webinar) Accelerate Google Cloud Database Migration Assessments with migVisor
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale