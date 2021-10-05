checkAd

Interactive Brokers Group to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021   

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR) plans to announce its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in a release that will be issued at approximately 4:00 pm (ET). The press release will also be available on the company's website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

A conference call to discuss the company's results will be held at 4:30 pm (ET) on that day, October 19.

Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial 877-324-1965 (U.S. domestic) or 631-291-4512 (international). The number should be dialed approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Interactive Brokers website, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 135 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single IBKR Integrated Investment Account to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Barron’s ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its February 26, 2021, Best Online Broker Review.

Community

