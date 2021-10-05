Logility Launches Corporate Responsibility Solution, Helping Businesses Track Social Compliance and Environmental Status of Suppliers

The 21.02 release builds transparency, sustainability and resilience into today’s complex global supply chains. Logility’s corporate responsibility solution fosters a strong, collaborative supply network, and enhances corporate reputation with consistent social and environmental data that drives ethical sourcing decisions, transparent reporting and better risk management across the supply network. The release provides brands with:

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced its latest software release which supports corporate social responsibility and supply chain traceability goals.

Visibility into social compliance information across all suppliers from a company’s supply network

Ability to perform, review, monitor and submit corrective action plans regarding all aspects of social compliance

Environmental status to ensure all suppliers/providers are compliant in terms of good corporate responsibility practices

Ability to review total emissions by each supplier as well as perform root cause analysis to understand reasons behind variances that may require action via a notice/corrective action plan

Additionally, the release includes reimagined inventory planning and optimization functionality, enhancements to raw materials traceability, enhanced notification capabilities and a new-look demand forecast value-add dashboard that increases accessibility and readability for all decision-makers.

“Conscious consumers value brands that go above and beyond to ensure they are operating a completely ethical and sustainable supply chain, pushing corporate responsibility to the forefront of business leaders’ minds today,” said Mark Balte, SVP of Product Innovation, Logility. “Logility empowers companies to reach their social and environmental goals, and with our 21.02 release, we have been able to increase our impact, and further amplify our customers’ missions.”

About Logility

Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.