Motorola Solutions Enables Public Safety Agencies to Work in Partnership with Citizens

“We’ve made trust a core design tenet in these solutions,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, senior vice president & chief technology officer, Software Enterprise & Mobile Video, Motorola Solutions. “Agencies need the public’s help and their trust, and that’s where tools like CommandCentral Community, CommandCentral Citizen Input and the 10-21 Police Phone app come in. Better engagement with the public helps agencies capture the right details more quickly to improve community safety. And by allowing the public to access information easily, transparency is increased, and agencies build trust.”

Community trust is critical to public safety agencies’ success in keeping cities safe . Transparency and community engagement are essential to securing that trust. Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) offers three cloud-based solutions that help agencies connect with their communities and capture critical information: CommandCentral Community , CommandCentral Citizen Input and 10-21 Police Phone . These solutions improve transparency, connect law enforcement with the public in new ways and give citizens a greater role in collaborating with police to help make their communities safer.

New global research1 has found that 88 percent of citizens surveyed want to see public safety transformed through the use of advanced technology. That same research shows that 71 percent of citizens say advanced technologies are needed to help public safety and enterprises address the challenges of the modern world; and 68 percent of citizens want to use technology to help emergency services, such as sharing images or video of incidents in their communities with public safety agencies.

CommandCentral Community, CommandCentral Citizen Input and 10-21 Police Phone each empower the community to share valuable information and work in greater partnership with law enforcement.

CommandCentral Community gives the public a single touchpoint for building collaboration and transparency with their agency. Through its CityProtect portal, the public has mobile access to anonymous tipping, anonymized crime data which can be viewed on a map and the ability to easily submit Freedom of Information Act requests. Digital tips from the community are stored and accessed in Motorola Solutions’ evidence software and help create CommandCentral’s 360 degree view of the incident.

CommandCentral Citizen Input empowers citizens to send video, photographs and recordings to 9-1-1 call takers in a controlled, permission-based procedure. Citizens can capture information first-hand and share it in near/real-time to significantly enhance context and situational awareness for responding officers, as well as add critical evidence to the audit trail and incident record.

10-21 Police Phone improves community engagement by enhancing the connection between citizens and law enforcement. The mobile application texts citizens with the name, agency and phone number for a police officer relating to a specific incident, providing citizens with a direct point of contact, as well as encouraging them to answer calls and messages, as police are identified as law enforcement -- not spam. This is all accomplished while ensuring the officer’s personal mobile number is kept private.

“CommandCentral Citizen Input is another amazing tool that Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 911 call takers can use to assist the residents and guests of Okaloosa County in providing photos or live video of an incident reported to 911,” said Christine Cooper, 911 systems coordinator, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. “Because CommandCentral Citizen Input enables us to receive media from the caller, we are able to virtually be in the room with the caller, with their consent. We see what they see, and experience what they are experiencing. This helps to build trust with the caller and enables the 911 call taker to help calm the caller down, so our call takers can gather the information they need to ensure the right resources are effectively dispatched.”