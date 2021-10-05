P&G to Host the Procter & Gamble 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders October 12
David S. Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) will lead the Procter & Gamble 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To support the health and well-being of our employees and shareholders, this year’s meeting will be held virtually via a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2021.
Media and investors may access the live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2021 beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, approximately 15 minutes before the annual meeting’s 12:00 p.m. start time.
The webcast of the meeting will also be available for replay. For information on meeting business and the items up for shareholder vote, P&G’s Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement is available at www.pginvestor.com.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at http://www.pg.com/news.
