P&G to Host the Procter & Gamble 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders October 12

David S. Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) will lead the Procter & Gamble 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To support the health and well-being of our employees and shareholders, this year’s meeting will be held virtually via a live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2021.

Media and investors may access the live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PG2021 beginning at 11:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, approximately 15 minutes before the annual meeting’s 12:00 p.m. start time.