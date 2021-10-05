Clara Foods Rebrands to The EVERY Company, Launches the World's First Animal-Free Egg Protein

Today, Clara Foods, a San Francisco based food technology company accelerating the world's transition to animal-free proteins, becomes The EVERY Company and launches the world’s first animal-free, nature-equivalent egg protein — EVERY ClearEgg. In its quest to launch a portfolio of egg proteins for every application, The EVERY Company’s first egg protein offers a highly soluble, nearly invisible protein boost for use in food and beverage products. Following EVERY ClearEgg, The EVERY Company’s egg protein portfolio will offer a broad array of functionalities as it expands its product platform.

Since its founding in 2014, The EVERY Company has pioneered the movement towards a disruptive advance in food technology by developing real animal proteins without the use of a single animal, starting with animal-free pepsin and now, the world’s first animal-free egg protein. Using precision fermentation, The EVERY Company has successfully created super-functional animal proteins without the animal, requiring a fraction of the earth’s resources compared to industrial animal agriculture.

Fueled by the increasing market demand for more sustainable protein, Clara Foods saw an opportunity to bring its mission and animal-free protein ingredients to everyone, everywhere — resulting in the EVERY brand. “Our new branding, EVERY, conveys our vision to fundamentally transform the food system for the 21st century so that every human, everywhere can enjoy the food they know and love without harming our planet or animals in the process,” said Arturo Elizondo, CEO and founder of The EVERY Company. “The EVERY brand name embodies our values of collaboration and optimism, and our belief that by working together we can build a more sustainable future for everyone.”

EVERY ClearEgg is a highly soluble, versatile and functional egg white protein that provides brands with unrivaled optical clarity and a more neutral sensory profile than any leading plant- or animal-based protein on the market. In development for seven years and now the first to market, EVERY ClearEgg enables brands to add a nearly tasteless protein boost to hot and cold beverages, acidic juices, energy drinks, carbonated and clear beverages, as well as snacks and nutrition bars. Proteins by EVERY will support label claims including kosher, halal and animal-free. “In launching EVERY ClearEgg, we have surpassed what is possible with plants and animals, to create a groundbreaking new protein that offers brands culinary functionality and versatility they’ve never seen before,” said Elizondo.