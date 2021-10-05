checkAd

Roku Unveils "Ok, Roku does that." TV Streaming Campaign

Roku, Inc. today unveiled its “Ok, Roku does that.” TV streaming leadership campaign in Canada building on the momentum of new product launches as we enter the holiday season. With nearly half (46 per cent) of Canadian TV streamers signing up for new streaming services in the past 12 monthsi, the “Ok, Roku does that” campaign highlights the TV streaming platform for the innovation, ease of use, and simplicity it offers TV lovers in a broad advertising campaign across TV streaming, traditional pay TV, out-of-home, and social media marketing in Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005732/en/

Roku holiday advertising campaign (Graphic: Business Wire)

Roku holiday advertising campaign (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At Roku, it’s simple: we love TV. We have believed since our founding in 2002 that all TV will be streamed, and we have been leaders in the space ever since,” said Mustafa Ozgen, GM of Account Acquisition at Roku. “Our campaign, 'Ok, Roku does that.’ is based on our drive to make TV streaming easy, accessible, and affordable. As both Roku and TV streaming have grown, we have added more content like news and sports, we've launched new products like the Streambar, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and worked with TV brand partners to launch Roku TV models, and we’ve built new features like private listening. All of this together creates a great TV experience.”

The hero of the campaign is a 60 second creative look back in time. Over the course of history, seemingly simple innovations have transformed the world and how people navigate it. The launch commercial moves through a short history of transformative innovations; culminating in the decade of streaming. Sometimes the best ideas are often the simplest. Like streaming made easy — this was the inspiration behind “Ok, Roku does that.”

“We are witnessing a fundamental change in how consumers engage with content and entertainment, and that shift has been led in large part by Roku,” said Ellie Bamford, SVP, Global Head of Media & Connections at R/GA, Roku’s agency partner for the campaign. “In this campaign we wanted to create an emotional connection that highlights the innovation and leadership Roku has provided in streaming. We believe we’ve achieved that with our great partners at Roku in an opportunity within one of the hottest industries.”

Wertpapier


