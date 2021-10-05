The Kraft Heinz Company to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on Oct. 27, 2021

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. A press release and supplemental materials, including a pre-recorded management discussion, will be issued before the market opens. Kraft Heinz management will then host a live question-and-answer session with analysts beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The earnings release, supplemental materials, and audio of Kraft Heinz’s question-and-answer session can be accessed at ir.kraftheinzcompany.com. A replay will be available following the event through the same website.