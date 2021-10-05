CarGurus’ Latest Digital Retail Capabilities Spotlighted in New Brand Creative

“CarGurus has set the standard for consumer-friendly car shopping experiences, and this sentiment is at the core of our company’s new digital retail capabilities,” said Sarah Welch, Chief Marketing Officer at CarGurus. “The ‘Do More From Home’ campaign introduces these new features to a broader audience while also bringing these concepts to life with new Guru characters that perfectly capture our brand’s helpful and techy personality.”

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles, today announced the launch of a new integrated, mass-media marketing campaign. The “Do More From Home” campaign kicks off today with four spots – “Home Office,” “We Need Space,” “Family” and “Moving” – airing nationally on television networks and social and digital channels.

The “Do More From Home” campaign highlights how CarGurus uses technology and scale to equip consumers with the confidence and information they need to buy or sell a vehicle. The spots “Home Office” and “We Need Space” reflect CarGurus’ core capability around making it easy for shoppers to find a great deal on a vehicle, and how CarGurus separates itself from the pack with the level of rigor behind its deal ratings.

The campaign also expands on this foundational area of expertise and focuses on how CarGurus now enables consumers to do more of car buying and selling online. The “Family” spot showcases the company’s Finance in Advance1 offering that allows consumers to pre-qualify for financing online2, and introduces new functionality that lets consumers shop from vehicles that can be delivered right to their driveway. The “Moving” spot showcases the CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer feature where consumers can sell their car 100% online through CarGurus while getting the best offer from the CarGurus/CarOffer network of thousands of dealers. CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer is currently available in select states, with additional market launches expected in Q4 and 2022.

In addition to introducing the company’s latest digital retail capabilities, the campaign also unveils two “Gurus” to bring CarGurus’ brand personality to life and increase the creative work’s distinctiveness in a crowded category. In the campaign, the Gurus pop into situations where consumers are navigating the car shopping or selling process from home and help them feel more confident before buying or selling a vehicle.