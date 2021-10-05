checkAd

Aware to Spotlight Trusted Identity Solutions and Digital Identity Expertise at Connect ID 2021

Aware will share expertise on biometric, digital identity and passwordless authentication technologies and solutions during this year’s in-person conference this

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, has announced that the company will be speaking in two sessions during this year’s Connect:ID conference, taking place from October 5-6 in Washington, DC. Aware executives will be onsite to discuss the benefits of and the role biometric and digital identity technologies will have as more systems and processes continue to move online and access management solutions evolve. Closely aligning with Aware’s goal to empower individuals to own their identities through biometrics, this year’s Connect:ID conference aims to increase awareness and drive change and widespread adoption of trusted identity solutions.

“Aware is committed to using biometric technology to drive trusted identity solutions across any industry,” commented Bob Eckel, president and chief executive officer of Aware, and board member of the International Biometrics and Identity Association (IBIA). “We are excited to be participating in Connect:ID this year, and look forward to meeting our partners in person at this event.”

Biometric solutions will play an increasingly vital role in the ongoing adoption of digital identity services in the federal and commercial space. In one of the Connect:ID’s presentations, “Digital Identity Guidelines—An Introduction to NIST SP 800-63” (October 6 at 2:30pm local time EST, Theater 1), Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware, will discuss the requirements outlined in this NIST special publication, and the most important takeaways for digital identity adoption.

Tracy Hulver, Aware’s senior director of project management for digital identity solutions, will also be moderating a roundtable discussion, “The Adoption of Remote Identity Proofing Around the World” (October 5 at 2pm EST, Roundtable 3) at Connect:ID. In this session, Tracy and conference participants will discuss the trends behind why certain regions are adopting remote onboarding and identity proofing solutions more quickly than others, as well as general adoption trends around the world.

