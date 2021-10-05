Celsion Corporation Adds Key Resources to its Vaccine Development Initiative and Clinical Trial Capabilities

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage development company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces the strengthening of its management team with a new hire and a promotion in its vaccine development program, and the hiring of a veteran clinical trial project manager for its Phase II GEN-1 immunotherapy study in advanced ovarian cancer. These changes all are effective immediately and are as follows:



Carlo Iavarone, Ph.D. joins as Senior Director, Non-Clinical Research

Subeena Sood, Ph.D. promoted to Senior Manager, Biology and Preclinical Studies

Beth J. Llewellyn joins as Director of Clinical Operations



Dr. Iavarone will serve as project leader for the PLACCINE vaccine initiative. He will be based in Huntsville, Ala. and brings to Celsion more than 15 years of experience investigating and leading the development of vaccines, including molecular target identification and characterization of RNA vaccines. Most recently, from 2019 until 2021 he was a science advisor for both Guidepoint and Clora, providing input for a viral target and RNA vaccine delivery system. Dr. Iavarone joined GlaxoSmithKline in 2015 as a senior scientist studying small molecules and RNA vaccines in animal and human cell lines. From 2007 until 2015 he held positions of increasing responsibility at Novartis, including as a principal scientist for a melanoma vaccine project.

Dr. Iavarone has authored more than 15 papers on oncology and vaccine research that were published in peer-reviewed journals. He holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Pathology and Physiopathology from Federico Il University in Naples, Italy, and did his post-doctoral work at Novartis in Siena, Italy.

Dr. Sood is responsible for assay development and in vivo experiments for the PLACCINE DNA vaccine and gene therapy program, and also is based in Huntsville. She has experience with several pharmaceutical companies in experiment design, pharmacological and biochemical assays, manufacturing process design and development, and optimization and implementation of Quality by Design. Dr. Sood joined Celsion as manager of animal research in 2019, where she has designed and conducted all preclinical research. Prior to Celsion, since 2017 she was a Formulation Scientist II at Novocol Healthcare. From 2016 to 2017 Dr. Sood was a Research Associate II at Nektar Therapeutics, and from 2015 to 2016 she was a Quality Control Chemist I at Par Pharmaceuticals. She also worked in regenerative medicine as a Research Fellow at Medstar Heart Institute, Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. from 2010 to 2013.