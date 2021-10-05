Sage announces acquisition of GoProposal to help accountants accelerate practice management in the cloud

Founded in 2016, GoProposal is dedicated to helping accounting and bookkeeping businesses in the UK, Canada, US and Australia grow more profitably by providing a complete client onboarding system, focused on automated pricing, proposal, and engagement letter solutions. This acquisition will further strengthen Sage’s position in the UK accountant space, with the GoProposal team joining Sage’s global accountants team based in Manchester, UK.

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, has acquired GoProposal , a UK-based provider of proposal management software for small and mid-sized accountancy firms. This acquisition – the fourth fintech investment by Sage in the last 12 months – reflects Sage’s commitment to delivering ongoing innovation to its accounting partners, as cloud technologies continue to drive real benefits for accountants in practice.

“We are focused on helping small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) emerge more productive and profitable than ever from the challenging macro environment of the past 18 months,” said Derk Bleeker, Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Sage. “Accountancy practices play a vital role in helping SMBs to thrive – and by supporting them to digitise their practices, Sage can play a vital role in enabling them to focus on providing their SMB customers with great service and advice and to help them capitalise on the emerging opportunities as the world emerges from the global pandemic. This acquisition demonstrates Sage’s commitment to supporting accountancy practices through this digitalisation journey, so they can operate efficiently and profitably.”

James Ashford, Founder, GoProposal said: “Our mission from the start has been to help accounting businesses develop robust, profitable, and impactful practices. Because if they can do it for themselves, they can do it for their clients, and this starts with controlling the price and scope of the work. Sage shares our vision of supporting accountants with end-to-end practice management capability. I believe together we can become the driving force behind the accounting industry.”



