checkAd

Unrivaled Brands Announces Successful Closing of Acquisition of SilverStreak Solutions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Unrivaled Adds A Leading Sacramento Cannabis Delivery Service With 42,000 Customers and a 96% Repeat Customer Order Rate

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has successfully completed its acquisition of SilverStreak Solutions, Inc. (“SilverStreak”).

The acquisition of SilverStreak adds a valuable direct to consumer cannabis delivery platform to the Unrivaled service offerings. SilverStreak is one of the leaders in the Sacramento cannabis delivery market, and the Company plans to deploy the SilverStreak delivery platform, along with certain technology enhancements, to other Unrivaled facilities, starting with San Leandro during this quarter. SilverStreak has in excess of 42,000 customers within a 100-mile operating radius with a 96% repeat customer order rate.

Unrivaled’s CEO, Frank Knuettel II, stated, "We are pleased to expand our footprint in California and add a purpose-built delivery service. Our team has developed ordering and delivery management technology improvements that we will integrate with the existing operating platform developed by SilverStreak, creating a premier delivery service with expanded brand presence.

Importantly, we have added our branded products, led by Korova, to the delivery menu. In addition to the revenue we are adding, we anticipate that the technology enhancements and menu updates will increase the Company’s margins and cash flow.”

About Unrivaled Brands 

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California, Oregon, and Nevada. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates three dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, company-owned brands, and a cultivation facility, and has two additional cultivation facilities and a dispensary under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network and company-owned brands. In Nevada, by way of a joint venture, Unrivaled Brands operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana.  For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements 

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Unrivaled undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors. 

New factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as additional risks and uncertainties we face, are identified and more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Unrivaled’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Unrivaled as of the date of this release. Unrivaled undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release. 

Contact
Jason Assad
LR Advisors LLC.
Jassad@terratchcorp.com
678-570-6791

For media inquiries:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com
303-482-6405





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Unrivaled Brands Announces Successful Closing of Acquisition of SilverStreak Solutions Unrivaled Adds A Leading Sacramento Cannabis Delivery Service With 42,000 Customers and a 96% Repeat Customer Order Rate SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX:UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...