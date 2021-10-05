checkAd

Aurcana Silver Provides Update on Mill Commissioning and Mine Ore Sampling

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN, OTCQF: AUNFF) is pleased to provide an update on development progress for the 1800 level stopes and mill operations.

The mill construction is complete and final commissioning of the mill is ongoing. Development ore was stockpiled for processing during the commission period with final commissioning to coincide with stope ore. Mill throughput has been tested as high as 13 tons per hour (tph) 312 tons per day (tpd) without any major issues arising. The targeted mill throughput is 270 tph. Both lead and zinc concentrates are being produced and it is anticipated that the first shipment will occur during the week of October 4th. Although early in the start-up process, metallurgical performance of the mill and flotation circuits appear to be as forecast in the Feasibility Study.

Lateral development on the 1800 level is progressing well; the first stope ore came online from the 1800 level on September 25th. Geological sampling of development headings shows an average weighted silver equivalent grade of 39 ounces per short ton, with grades as high as 196 ounces per short ton (AgEq/ton) compared to the modeled grades in the same area of approximately 27 AgEq/ton.

The first stope will be brought into the production sequence in phases, based on the timeline indicated in Figure 1.

Figure 1 accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5581892c-832f-407a ...

__________________
1 By-product credit metal pricing is the same as Silver equivalent pricing 

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Michael Gross, P. Geo, a “qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101.

ABOUT AURCANA CORPORATION

Aurcana Corporation owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AURCANA CORPORATION

Kevin Drover
President & CEO

For further information, visit the website at www.aurcana.com or contact:

Aurcana Corporation
850 – 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Phone: (604) 331-9333

Gary Lindsey, Corporate Communications
Phone: (720)-273-6224

