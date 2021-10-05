Aurcana Silver Provides Update on Mill Commissioning and Mine Ore Sampling

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN, OTCQF: AUNFF) is pleased to provide an update on development progress for the 1800 level stopes and mill operations.



The mill construction is complete and final commissioning of the mill is ongoing. Development ore was stockpiled for processing during the commission period with final commissioning to coincide with stope ore. Mill throughput has been tested as high as 13 tons per hour (tph) 312 tons per day (tpd) without any major issues arising. The targeted mill throughput is 270 tph. Both lead and zinc concentrates are being produced and it is anticipated that the first shipment will occur during the week of October 4th. Although early in the start-up process, metallurgical performance of the mill and flotation circuits appear to be as forecast in the Feasibility Study.