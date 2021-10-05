checkAd

NeuroMetrix Announces Participation in the Center to Stream Healthcare In Place (C2SHIP) as an Industry Partner

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced that it has joined the Center to Stream Healthcare In Place (C2SHIP) as an industry partner.

C2SHIP is a U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) funded consortium of leading academic centers and industry partners with a mission to develop technologies and approaches for high-quality personalized healthcare that is delivered at-home. The initial four participating academic centers are the University of Arizona, Baylor College of Medicine, University of Southern California and the California Institute of Technology.

In this collaboration, NeuroMetrix will focus on novel therapeutic applications of its Quell wearable neuromodulation technology and leveraging the information in the Quell Health Cloud chronic pain database using data science expertise at the participating academic centers.

“One of the key goals of C2SHIP is accelerating translation of cutting-edge technologies to patients’ care in-place, while training students and fellows in remote patient care," said Bijan Najafi, Ph.D., Professor of Surgery, Director of Clinical Research at the Division of Vascular Surgery and Director of C2SHIP at the Baylor College of Medicine. "We are pleased to welcome NeuroMetrix to C2SHIP as one of our industrial members. NeuroMetrix’s innovative product called Quell is well suited to the mission of C2SHIP. We are hoping with the support of C2SHIP that we will accelerate its integration for the in-place management of chronic pain, remote monitoring of pain and its impact on mobility, and to empower patients to select personalized pain management regimes to better move through the world."

"We are honored to join C2SHIP and look forward to a productive partnership with the participating academic centers, which are among the top biomedical research institutions in the country. Through these collaborations we hope to advance Quell technology to further benefit patients,” said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D., President and CEO of NeuroMetrix."

About C2SHIP

The mission of the Center to Stream Healthcare In Place (C2SHIP) is to engage academic and industrial partners in joint efforts that develop healthcare technologies for in-place care and accelerate innovation through multi-specialty collaborations. The Center's strategy is to emphasize fundamental investigations that provide an in-depth understanding of the core disciplines needed for personalized technology that promotes in-place care, to establish effective interactions with Center members to promote innovation capacity and accelerate technology transfer, and to promote collaborations with other existing centers to create multi-center innovative technology for the involved core disciplines. C2SHIP is part of the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) Industry/University Cooperative Research Centers (I/UCRC) program. For more information visit C2SHIP.org.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of pain and neurological disorders. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of entrapment neuropathies. Quell is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for treatment of lower extremity chronic pain. For more information, visit NeuroMetrix.com.

