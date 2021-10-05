checkAd

Pershimex Announces the Appointment of Mr. Jacques Brunelle as Vice-President, Corporate Development

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation ("Pershimex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacques Brunelle as Vice-President, Corporate Development. Mr. Brunelle is a businessman who has worked in the mineral exploration sector for 40 years. He participated as a director and founding president of two junior companies, Knick Exploration (TSX.V: KNX) and Niogold Mining Corporation, which in 2016 was the subject of a successful transaction with Osisko Mining. Mr. Brunelle is also a director of Prospect Ridge (TSX.V: PRR).

The public and private companies for which Mr. Brunelle has worked have raised tens of millions of dollars in capital for mineral exploration and the development of mining projects. Mr. Brunelle acquired the 3M-5M project, formerly owned by Barrick Gold, and this major acquisition would become Niogold flagship project, the Marban project. It should also be noted that long before the rise in the prices of the rare earth group's elements, Mr. Brunelle had already taken a position in the Montviel carbonatite sector in Abitibi. This property allowed the company Géoméga to reach unprecedented highs on the stock market.

Mr. Brunelle's arrival is part of Pershimex development objective of developing a strategic communication plan and putting in place the necessary tools for its implementation.

Mr. Brunelle is a versatile manager and convener who will develop good relationships with Pershimex shareholders and business partners.

Robert Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "For Pershimex, owner of properties located in the heart of the action in one of the most promising sectors of Abitibi, the arrival of Mr. Brunelle consolidates the team."

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, professional geologist, and President of Pershimex, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Gagnon, President        
Tél.: (819) 825-2303

Warning

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

Facts stated in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of success and that future developments and results may differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements.


Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pershimex Announces the Appointment of Mr. Jacques Brunelle as Vice-President, Corporate Development VAL-D’OR, Québec, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pershimex Resources Corporation ("Pershimex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacques Brunelle as Vice-President, Corporate Development. Mr. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:51 UhrTagesausblick für 06.09.: DAX erholt. Infineon und Zalando gefragt!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
15:30 UhrBrookmount Explorations Finalises Acquisition of Canadian Based Gold Project
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrNevada Exploration Enters Strategic Drilling Agreement with Drill NV
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:30 UhrKona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Record Monthly and Quarterly Revenue for Subsidiary Gold Leaf Distribution
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:02 Uhrgoldinvest.de: Excellon Resources - Spektakuläre Bohrergebnisse deuten neue Silberzone an!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
14:00 UhrRockland Resources Acquires the Stetham Uranium Project, Gogama, Ontario
Accesswire | Analysen
14:00 UhrOsisko Development Intersects 13.32 g/t Au over 11.40 Meters and 115.5 g/t Au Over 0.95 Meter at Valley Zone
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrClarity Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrHanstone Gold Commissions Airborne Magnetic Survey Over Its Snip North Project Located in Northern BC
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
14:00 UhrCollective Mining Announces the Initiation of Drilling at the Box Target, a Large and Mineralized Outcropping Gold-Rich Porphyry System
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten