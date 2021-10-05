Eos Energy Enterprises Announces $25 Million Equipment Financing Agreement with Trinity Capital Inc.

Located in close proximity to more than 80% of Eos’s suppliers, the Pittsburgh, PA based manufacturing facility produces long duration (3-12 hour) energy storage solutions that provide reliable power to applications across the energy supply chain, including utilities, industrial and commercial sites.

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-powered energy storage systems, today announced that HI-POWER LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eos, has entered into a $25 million equipment financing agreement with Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) ("Trinity"), a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to growth stage companies. The funds will be used to acquire equipment that will expand production of Eos’s proprietary aqueous Znyth batteries.

“Securing this equipment financing is a key milestone in our ability to expand our manufacturing capacity and effectively balance our capital allocation strategy,” said Sagar C. Kurada, Chief Financial Officer of Eos. “As we continue to ramp up our manufacturing operations, we expect to have even greater visibility into managing our customer commitment and orders backlog, and improve our delivery lead times.”

Sagar continued, “We would like to thank Trinity for serving as our financing partner and helping further position Eos for growth as demand for long duration clean energy storage continues well into the future.”

“We are proud to partner with the team at Eos, whose mission to build a greener planet for future generations is being driven by their breakthrough Znyth technology,” said Ryan Little, Managing Director of Trinity Capital. “We see a massive opportunity ahead for Eos and their innovative and sustainable design is clearly poised to transform multiple verticals.”

About Eos

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to clean energy with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. Safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable—and manufactured in the U.S.—it's the core of our innovative systems providing utility, industrial, commercial, and residential customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3- to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.