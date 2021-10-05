Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace

Marketers Can Leverage Snowflake to Securely Source Fluent’s Health, Political, and Demographic Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, has partnered with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to make its opted-in data sets and first-party data generation solutions available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. The Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling direct, secure, and governed access to live Fluent data sets.



With a database of nearly 260 million authenticated consumer profiles, Fluent is an addressable source of opted-in and volunteered attributes. Through its integration with the Snowflake Data Marketplace, Fluent is making three of its largest data sets readily available to marketers for targeting, analytics, and data enrichment.