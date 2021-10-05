Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace
Marketers Can Leverage Snowflake to Securely Source Fluent’s Health, Political, and Demographic Data
NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, has partnered with Snowflake, the Data
Cloud company, to make its opted-in data sets and first-party data generation solutions available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. The Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data
sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling direct, secure, and governed access to live Fluent data sets.
With a database of nearly 260 million authenticated consumer profiles, Fluent is an addressable source of opted-in and volunteered attributes. Through its integration with the Snowflake Data Marketplace, Fluent is making three of its largest data sets readily available to marketers for targeting, analytics, and data enrichment.
Refreshed monthly, the Fluent data sets now accessible via the Snowflake Data Marketplace include:
- US Consumer Conditions & Symptoms: With over 100 health-specific attributes, plus age and gender, marketers can more effectively engage and understand consumers who have self-reported their interest in particular conditions and symptoms.
-
US Political Affiliation & Activism: Marketers can better engage and reach consumers who have self-reported political and demographic attributes, like their party
affiliation, or have indicated a likelihood to donate or volunteer.
- US Consumer Demographics: With access to demographic attributes, marketers can connect with consumers who have self-reported their age, gender, HHI, and other demographic information.
Fluent data is self-reported from consumers and sourced exclusively from its owned and operated online consumer survey sites. In addition to creating second-party data sets, Fluent leverages its survey capabilities to help advertisers cultivate first-party, permissioned audiences that are customizable by attribute and addressable across programmatic, connected TV, email, direct mail, SMS, search, and social.
Fluent specializes in first-party data generation for verticals such as CPG, pharma, casual dining/QSR, and entertainment – with notable expertise in streaming music and streaming TV. With an opt-in registration process grounded in transparency and branded consumer consent, Fluent’s first-party data solutions enable marketers to reach deterministic audiences in a privacy-safe way.
