checkAd

Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

Marketers Can Leverage Snowflake to Securely Source Fluent’s Health, Political, and Demographic Data

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to make its opted-in data sets and first-party data generation solutions available through the Snowflake Data Marketplace. The Snowflake Data Marketplace offers a frictionless data sharing experience with no data transfer or integration requirements, enabling direct, secure, and governed access to live Fluent data sets.

With a database of nearly 260 million authenticated consumer profiles, Fluent is an addressable source of opted-in and volunteered attributes. Through its integration with the Snowflake Data Marketplace, Fluent is making three of its largest data sets readily available to marketers for targeting, analytics, and data enrichment.

Refreshed monthly, the Fluent data sets now accessible via the Snowflake Data Marketplace include:

  • US Consumer Conditions & Symptoms: With over 100 health-specific attributes, plus age and gender, marketers can more effectively engage and understand consumers who have self-reported their interest in particular conditions and symptoms.
  • US Political Affiliation & Activism: Marketers can better engage and reach consumers who have self-reported political and demographic attributes, like their party affiliation, or have indicated a likelihood to donate or volunteer.

  • US Consumer Demographics: With access to demographic attributes, marketers can connect with consumers who have self-reported their age, gender, HHI, and other demographic information.

Fluent data is self-reported from consumers and sourced exclusively from its owned and operated online consumer survey sites. In addition to creating second-party data sets, Fluent leverages its survey capabilities to help advertisers cultivate first-party, permissioned audiences that are customizable by attribute and addressable across programmatic, connected TV, email, direct mail, SMS, search, and social.

Fluent specializes in first-party data generation for verticals such as CPG, pharma, casual dining/QSR, and entertainment – with notable expertise in streaming music and streaming TV. With an opt-in registration process grounded in transparency and branded consumer consent, Fluent’s first-party data solutions enable marketers to reach deterministic audiences in a privacy-safe way.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluent’s Authenticated Consumer Data Now Available Through Snowflake Data Marketplace Marketers Can Leverage Snowflake to Securely Source Fluent’s Health, Political, and Demographic DataNEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven, performance marketing company, has partnered with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...