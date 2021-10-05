Future of B2B Payments Starts with Automation and Efficiency, Finds New Bottomline, Strategic Treasurer Survey

ATLANTA and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 B2B Payments Survey, conducted by Strategic Treasurer and Bottomline, reveals that nearly two-thirds of companies (64%) are making the majority of their payments electronically, indicating a growth in the adoption of new payment types. Alongside this, banks are increasingly prioritizing APIs as a technology priority, up 30% from last year.

Two-thirds of companies prefer a single payments solution over best-of-breed, accelerating need to integrate into existing technologies and offer a full suite of solutions

When reflecting on payment fraud, and on the back of increased fraud attempts, security and fraud prevention remains a top agenda item for respondents, with 70% of banks and 52% of corporates reporting heightened concerns compared to last year.

Among this year’s key findings:

64% of companies are making more than 50% of B2B payments electronically

AP issues, such as missing vendor information and timely approval of invoices remain a challenge

Efficiency/productivity metrics are driving firms to evaluate new payment solutions

Timely payment and remittance clarity are the top two AR challenges

Nearly three-fourths of companies are looking for banks to provide B2C payment solutions

Banks and corporates share ongoing payment security concerns as fraud attempts escalate

88% of banks rank APIs as a top technology priority compared to 54% in 2020



The fifth annual survey which polled more than 340 executives from banks and corporations, found that APIs rank above artificial intelligence/machine learning, robotic process automation and blockchain on the list of top priorities for banks. This is being driven by demand from corporate customers who are seeking system integrations and embedded payments experiences.

The survey also identified a trend toward single payments solutions, with half of banks saying their clients prefer this and 65% of corporates reporting a preference toward single solutions.

“We’re seeing increasing demand from corporates for more simplified and integrated payments processes and banks are responding to this by doubling down on their investments in APIs,” said Gunita Bindra, Vice President of Product Management and Partnerships at Bottomline Technologies. “Single payment solutions will become even more important as competition for ownership of corporate customer relationships continues to mount. Importantly, best in class fraud mitigation and compliance has become a must for AP automation vendors.”