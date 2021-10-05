AXIM Biotechnologies Appoints Senior DED Expert Dr. Laura Periman to its Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Periman Joins Chairman Joseph Tauber as Advisory Board’s Second Member

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological, COVID-19 and dry eye disease (DED) diagnostics, today announced it has appointed Laura M Periman, MD to its recently established Medical Advisory Board. In this role, she joins the Board’s Chairman Dr. Joseph Tauber as its second member.



Dr. Periman brings 30 years’ experience in medicine, the last 20 of which include her clinical practice specializing in ocular surface disease and dry eye disease (DED). Currently, she serves as Founder and Director of Dry Eye Services and Clinical Research of the Seattle-based Periman Eye Institute. Additionally, she has served as a principal investigator in ophthalmic clinical research primarily centered on ocular surface disease innovations including neural stimulation for treating DED, novel topical therapeutics as well as innovative procedures such as IPL, Radiofrequency and more. Dr. Periman is an international lecturer and has also served as a reviewer and editor for various top-tier medical journals, and is a consultant to numerous leading ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

“We’re thrilled to have signed another world-class DED expert to our Medical Advisory Board,” said John W. Huemoeller II, AXIM Biotech Chief Executive Officer. “Dr. Periman brings extensive professional credentials and valuable expertise as a clinician, principal investigator, consultant, researcher, editor and reviewer. We are looking to her and Dr. Tauber to provide AXIM Biotech with insightful perspective to help formulate strategy for the commercialization of our ophthalmic diagnostic lab tests and growth of our ophthalmic division.”

Laura M. Periman, MD Summary Bio

Dr. Periman is a board-certified ophthalmologist, fellowship-trained cornea and refractive surgeon and serves as Director of Dry Eye Services and Clinical Research at Seattle, WA-based Periman Eye Institute. She has published over a dozen peer-reviewed publications, six as first author and has written and presented extensively on the topic of Ocular Surface Disease.

Dr. Periman is a manuscript reviewer for “Ophthalmology,” and “Photobiomodulation, Photomedicine and Laser Surgery,” and serves on the editorial boards of “Journal of Dry Eye and Ocular Surface Disease,” “ Ophthalmology Management” and “Ocular Surgery News.” She is a member of numerous Scientific Advisory Boards, and frequent presenter for or on behalf of these companies, including: Alcon, Allergan, Avellino, Azura, Eyedetec, Eyevance, Horizon, Johnson &Johnson, Novartis, NuLids, Sight Sciences, Sun, TearLab, and Visant.