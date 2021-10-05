INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its INTRUSION Shield Deployment

INTRUSION Shield has performed as promised to trigger an accelerated rollout

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyber-attack prevention solutions including those stemming from Zero-Day and malware free exploits, announced today that leading supplier to the RV industry Lippert Components (Lippert) has accelerated its deployment of INTRUSION Shield to protect against cyberattacks.



Virtually every day a new headline emerges reflecting yet another successful cyberattack on a multi-national company. With roughly 95% of successful cyberattacks arising from previously unseen exploits, using traditional signature-based cybersecurity products alone is not enough to thwart an increasingly brazen, sophisticated, and committed cybercriminal. So, in the first quarter of 2021 Lippert opted to implement Shield which relies on historical IP behavior instead of signatures to identify and kill, as needed, malicious connections associated with cyberattacks. Shield’s success during initial testing prompted Lippert to accelerate its rollout.