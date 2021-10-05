checkAd

INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its INTRUSION Shield Deployment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

INTRUSION Shield has performed as promised to trigger an accelerated rollout

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyber-attack prevention solutions including those stemming from Zero-Day and malware free exploits, announced today that leading supplier to the RV industry Lippert Components (Lippert) has accelerated its deployment of INTRUSION Shield to protect against cyberattacks.

Virtually every day a new headline emerges reflecting yet another successful cyberattack on a multi-national company. With roughly 95% of successful cyberattacks arising from previously unseen exploits, using traditional signature-based cybersecurity products alone is not enough to thwart an increasingly brazen, sophisticated, and committed cybercriminal. So, in the first quarter of 2021 Lippert opted to implement Shield which relies on historical IP behavior instead of signatures to identify and kill, as needed, malicious connections associated with cyberattacks. Shield’s success during initial testing prompted Lippert to accelerate its rollout.

Vince Doepker, Global CIO of Lippert, said:

“It’s essential that we keep our 11,000+ employees protected from contemporary cyberattacks. Shield has become an important component of our layered defenses in doing just that. Its ability to identify and kill, when appropriate, malicious connections without relying on signatures is a significant enhancement to our existing defense in depth strategy. Throughout our testing Shield has also provided invaluable and actionable insights that we are able to leverage in real time to make tactical decisions about risk remediation.”

Gary Davis, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of INTRUSION, shared:

"Lippert’s decision is reflective of the state of most companies today. With roughly 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity positions and existing teams struggling to address all the alerts being generated today, organizations are being overwhelmed by their cybersecurity products thus distracting them from focusing on other essential tasks. Using Shield to identify and kill malicious connections without generating alerts goes a long way towards addressing this challenge."

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INTRUSION Announces Global Component Manufacturing Giant, Lippert Components, Accelerates its INTRUSION Shield Deployment INTRUSION Shield has performed as promised to trigger an accelerated rolloutPLANO, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of cyber-attack prevention solutions including those stemming from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...