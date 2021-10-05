Optimi Health Natural Psilocybin Extraction Breakthrough Submitted for Provisional Patent Application

The instability of Psilocybin and Psilocin has historically been a difficult problem to solve. Compared to the total alkaloid content believed to be in mushrooms, analytical chemistry studies have shown a 3-fold decrease in the total alkaloid content when the alkaloids are extracted from mushrooms that have been subjected to dehydration. Optimi has discovered a novel, high yielding extraction technique by combining multiple process steps that collectively increase the total yield of alkaloids retrieved from the mushrooms.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated functional mushroom brand focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to advise of a recent patent filing pertaining to a breakthrough process that facilitates the extraction of the natural products Psilocybin and Psilocin from mushrooms at higher yields than previously possible.

Many companies in the sector frequently use synthetic Psilocybin due to the instability of Psilocin which has been shown to degrade due to its phenolic hydroxy group. Optimi's unique extraction technique not only increases overall alkaloid yield, but also protects the active alkaloids from degradation. Optimi Health Chief Scientific Officer, Justin Kirkland notes, “I find the compounds produced by these mushrooms as quite precious and am delighted to have developed a procedure that maintains their integrity."

This innovative molecular protection process is believed to increase the bioavailability and permeability of the active components of the mushroom. In keeping with Optimi Health’s commitment to sustainability and the environment, the proprietary process protected in the patent filing extensively utilizes green chemistry. Additionally, the process aids in lowering the cost of the final drug product for the patient as well as creating improved manufacturing efficiencies and improved safety characteristics related to farm operations.

Optimi Health CEO Bill Ciprick states, “Today’s announcement reflects our determination to advance the innovation of all-natural mushroom science. We’ve achieved a singular achievement which will ultimately enable future patients the ability to select a superior, natural solution for their needs. The fact our process is both cost-effective and offers higher yields is, of course, a potentially significant commercial factor for us. We are looking forward to implementing these improved procedures as the construction of our mushroom farm facilities nears completion and are excited to continue to develop our inhouse IP portfolio to bring added value to our venture and ultimately to our shareholders."