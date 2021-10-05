checkAd

CohBar to Present at H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Sarret, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference, being held virtually on October 12, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference
Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 12:00pm ET
Webcast: The presentation may be accessed via webcast at the scheduled time, or following the presentation, using the following link: https://journey.ct.events/view/cbeeb31d-02b0-49f5-b232-053031398774

A replay of the webcast will be available in the events section of the CohBar website for two weeks following the presentation.

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptides within the mitochondrial genome that regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fibrotic diseases, cancer, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, which is under development for the treatment of NASH and obesity, completed a successful Phase 1a/1b clinical trial in August 2021. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs, the most advanced of which is CB5138-3, a peptide with broad anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties. This program is currently in IND-enabling studies with the goal of filing an IND and initiating a First-in-Human study in 2022 with an initial indication of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company also has a program in ARDS, including COVID-19 associated ARDS, as well as two peptide families with potential utility in treating various forms of cancer.

