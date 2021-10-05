CohBar to Present at H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

About CohBar

CohBar (NASDAQ: CWBR) is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics, an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. Mitochondria based therapeutics originate from the discovery by CohBar’s founders of a novel group of naturally occurring mitochondrial-derived peptides within the mitochondrial genome that regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. To date, the company has discovered more than 100 mitochondrial derived peptides and generated over 1,000 analogs. CohBar’s efforts focus on the development of these peptides into therapeutics that offer the potential to address a broad range of diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fibrotic diseases, cancer, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s lead compound, CB4211, which is under development for the treatment of NASH and obesity, completed a successful Phase 1a/1b clinical trial in August 2021. In addition, CohBar has four preclinical programs, the most advanced of which is CB5138-3, a peptide with broad anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory properties. This program is currently in IND-enabling studies with the goal of filing an IND and initiating a First-in-Human study in 2022 with an initial indication of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company also has a program in ARDS, including COVID-19 associated ARDS, as well as two peptide families with potential utility in treating various forms of cancer.