Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives

Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Mimecast is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative, which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security .

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, has been recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month “Champion” by the National Cyber Security Alliance. To celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mimecast will be championing global initiatives designed to educate and promote cyber resilience.

“Enterprise organizations are under attack each day, cybersecurity threats are proliferating, and the rise of ransomware is putting security and IT teams under more pressure than they’ve ever faced before,” said Josh Douglas, senior vice president at Mimecast. “Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great annual reminder that we all have a part to play in keeping our cyber activities safe and secure. Awareness and education are key, and we are happy to offer resources that advance cyber resilience.”

According to The State of Email Security Report 2021, 70% of the companies expect their business to be harmed by an email attack and 79% of companies were hurt by their lack of cyber preparedness. In an effort to bridge the gap and celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mimecast’s month-long initiatives include:

Free Awareness Training Resources – Four episodes of Mimecast’s award-winning Security Awareness Training (AT) will be offered to any organization interested in educating their staff. Employees at organizations not using Mimecast AT have been proven five times more likely to click on malicious links. To further support cybersecurity awareness and education, Mimecast will offer a free AT kit that features content and resources intended to increase cyber awareness. Download the kit here.

'The Human Element of Cybersecurity' webinar – Jenny Radcliffe, The People Hacker and professional social engineer, will host a webinar with Mimecast's Thom Bailey and Mandy McKenzie on the topic of how today's hackers use the "human element" to gain access to sensitive data and take down organizations. Register for the event here.

“Social engineering attacks are more common than ever, and threat actors are excelling at manipulating humans for their own financial gain,” said Jenny Radcliffe. “I’m looking forward to discussing this topic during Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Mimecast. We will talk through ways to mitigate risk and share easy steps organizations can take to shore-up their cybersecurity postures.”