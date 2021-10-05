checkAd

Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

Organization recognized as a Champion by the National Cyber Security Alliance

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, has been recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month “Champion” by the National Cyber Security Alliance. To celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mimecast will be championing global initiatives designed to educate and promote cyber resilience.

Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Mimecast is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative, which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Enterprise organizations are under attack each day, cybersecurity threats are proliferating, and the rise of ransomware is putting security and IT teams under more pressure than they’ve ever faced before,” said Josh Douglas, senior vice president at Mimecast. “Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great annual reminder that we all have a part to play in keeping our cyber activities safe and secure. Awareness and education are key, and we are happy to offer resources that advance cyber resilience.”

According to The State of Email Security Report 2021, 70% of the companies expect their business to be harmed by an email attack and 79% of companies were hurt by their lack of cyber preparedness. In an effort to bridge the gap and celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mimecast’s month-long initiatives include:

  • Free Awareness Training Resources – Four episodes of Mimecast’s award-winning Security Awareness Training (AT) will be offered to any organization interested in educating their staff. Employees at organizations not using Mimecast AT have been proven five times more likely to click on malicious links. To further support cybersecurity awareness and education, Mimecast will offer a free AT kit that features content and resources intended to increase cyber awareness. Download the kit here.
  • ‘The Human Element of Cybersecurity’ webinar – Jenny Radcliffe, The People Hacker and professional social engineer, will host a webinar with Mimecast’s Thom Bailey and Mandy McKenzie on the topic of how today’s hackers use the “human element” to gain access to sensitive data and take down organizations. Register for the event here.

“Social engineering attacks are more common than ever, and threat actors are excelling at manipulating humans for their own financial gain,” said Jenny Radcliffe. “I’m looking forward to discussing this topic during Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Mimecast. We will talk through ways to mitigate risk and share easy steps organizations can take to shore-up their cybersecurity postures.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives Organization recognized as a Champion by the National Cyber Security AllianceLEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, has been recognized as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...