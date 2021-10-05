checkAd

II-VI Incorporated Wins ECOC 2021 Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration Award for 400G Integrated Coherent Transceiver Technology

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in coherent optical components, modules, and subsystems, today announced that its Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) Type (2) Integrated Coherent Transmitter & Receiver Optical Subassembly (IC-TROSA) for 400G transmission has won the 2021 Industry Award from the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) Exhibition in the category of Most Innovative Product/Optical Integration.

Communications service providers are planning to deploy new network architectures that will considerably reduce capital expenditures and operating expenses by leveraging next-generation transmission technology. II-VI’s IC-TROSA is a 400G transmission technology with a combination of high output power, small size, and low power consumption that enables the elimination of an entire layer of optical equipment, dramatically reducing capital outlays and greatly simplifying network operation.

“The IC-TROSA is based on advanced proprietary indium phosphide technology,” said Patrik Evaldsson, Vice President & General Manager, II-VI Järfälla. “Indium phosphide is an intrinsic enabler of 0 dBm output power in 400G digital coherent optics transceivers, yet with low enough power consumption to be suitable for the small QSFP-DD form factor.”

“We are honored to win this award and excited about our IC-TROSA product,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “The availability of 400G with such high output power in a QSFP-DD form factor is a game-changer due to its compatibility with router interfaces. Now, service providers can connect routers directly to access, metro, and regional optical transport networks without client interfaces. This type of network architecture, such as IP-over-DWDM, achieves huge savings in upfront costs and ongoing expenses.”

II-VI’s IC-TROSA was announced in early 2020 and is now in volume production. It integrates all the optical functions of a coherent transceiver into one digitally controlled subassembly that customers can interface to the DSP of their choice. It is the first of its kind to conform to the Type-2 form factor specified in the OIF IC-TROSA implementation agreement and to support optical performance compatible with both 400ZR+ and the OpenROADM multi-source agreement (MSA).

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

