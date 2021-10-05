checkAd

Paycor Names Swati Garodia as Chief Strategy Officer

CINCINNATI, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Paycor) (Nasdaq: PYCR) today announced Swati Garodia has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. Swati will be responsible for determining future growth opportunities including market segmentation, geographic expansion, new sales channels, product extension, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Swati brings a customer-centric and metrics-driven approach to strategic planning that will help Paycor identify and build future growth vectors. She has extensive leadership experience with Thomson Reuters and deep domain expertise with product, marketing, and business development.

Swati is growth-oriented leader with a track record leading B2B mission critical software and data businesses across multiple industries and countries. She is an award-winning business leader who was named CPA Practice Advisor 20Under40 Influencer and 2019 Stevie Award for Women in Business - Female Executive of the Year. She is a dynamic and persuasive leader with a bold vision and inspires high performance through her collaborative and empathetic leadership style.

“We’re thrilled Swati is on the Paycor team. We are excited for her to add her diverse skill set to the team,” said Raul Villar, Jr., CEO at Paycor. “Swati is the perfect addition to Paycor as we continue to dream big and expand our business.”

“In today’s fast changing environment, it’s critically important to constantly refine a company’s strategy and I’m excited to play a big role in that for Paycor,” said Swati Garodia, Chief Strategy Officer at Paycor. “HR technology is at an inflection point post Covid-19 and as a newly listed public company with an innovative product portfolio and strong go-to-market strategy, Paycor is well positioned to be a leader in this sector. I look forward to working with our leadership teams to build upon Paycor’s success.”

About Paycor
Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and Personalized Support. That’s why more than 28,000 organizations representing over 40,000 businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

