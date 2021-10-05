TCR² Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on IL-15 Enhanced TRuCs at AACR Virtual Special Conference on Tumor Immunology & Immunotherapy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage cell therapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced the e-poster presentation of new preclinical data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Special Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy, taking place October 5-6, 2021. The e-poster titled “Expression of an IL-15 Receptor Fusion Protein Enhances the Persistence of TRuC-T Cells” highlights preclinical data on the Company’s proprietary mesothelin-directed T Cell Receptor Fusion Construct (TRuC) T cells that express IL-15-based enhancements as a strategy for improving T cell persistence. The co-expression of these IL-15 enhancements enriched for naïve and central memory T cells, upregulated the stemness-associated transcription factor TCF-1 and increased TRuC-T cell proliferation upon repeated stimulation with mesothelin-expressing cancer cell lines. In addition, IL-15 promoted the survival of TRuC-T cells in the absence of T cell receptor (TCR) or exogenous cytokine stimulation. In a mesothelioma xenograft mouse model, IL-15 co-expression resulted in a higher number of TRuC-T cells in the tumor and significantly increased their persistence in peripheral blood. The administration of a single dose of IL-15 enhanced TRuC-T cells cleared tumors in all mice and fully protected them from tumor rechallenge.



“We are excited to announce preclinical data from our latest platform enhancement, TRuC-T cells expressing a membrane-bound IL-15. These preclinical in vitro and in vivo data support our belief that we can further design and optimize our TRuC-T cells to persist in the hostile tumor microenvironment and potentially increase persistence for improved efficacy against solid tumors where needed in certain cancer indications,” said Robert Hofmeister, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “We continue to innovate for maximum patient benefit and look forward to discussing in-depth our overall enhancements strategy and broader pipeline, including allogeneic TRuCs, novel targets and TRuC Tregs, at our upcoming R&D Day on October 20.”