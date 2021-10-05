October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month – BriaCell is Advancing the Fight with its Immunotherapy

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer, acknowledges that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Significant progress has been made in breast cancer support, prevention, detection, diagnosis, treatment, and care – yet the estimated 43,600 breast cancer deaths per year in the U.S. still indicates a considerable need for more effective treatments.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month; yet, sadly, for millions touched by the pain and death of breast cancer, their Awareness is eternal. BriaCell’s clinical aim to attack and destroy breast cancer tumors is also eternal, as we tirelessly advance our targeted immunotherapy clinical program and work with world-class cancer centers to recruit and treat patients.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month brings the awareness that BriaCell is not treating ‘subjects’ or ‘n=’. We are treating women – mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, and friends. Breast cancer kills 120 women each day in the U.S. alone. BriaCell’s work has already demonstrated clinical benefit in trials thus far to patients who had failed multiple prior treatments. There exists a unique opportunity to advance BriaCell’s achievements on behalf of breast cancer patients, survivors and deceased, and their families.

BriaCell has emerged in 2021, with $57 million in cash as of July 31, 2021 and clinical advancements that support our mission. In June, we reported a 12.0 months overall survival benefit in advanced breast cancer patients, including 21.4 months of survival benefit for a woman with an eye-bulging tumor that was 100% resolved after our treatment. This particular woman was treated in our Phase I/IIa clinical trial in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, including pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co.) and, more recently, Incyte’s retifanlimab (INCMGA00012) under a corporate collaboration with Incyte Corporation.