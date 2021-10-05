Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Announces Partnership with the Por Grace Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway will partner with the non-profit organization The Por Grace Foundation. The partnership will be focused on raising awareness of the many potential benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) and donating CBD products to families in need.



“Giving back has always been a priority for Kannaway,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “We have donated over $2 million in CBD products since inception and are proud to continue making an impact through Por Grace. We both have a shared vision to drive positive global change through education, support, and awareness of CBD.”

The Por Grace Foundation was founded in 2016 by Mayela Benavides Arriola and Raul Elizalde, the parents of Graciela Elizalde Benavides (Grace). After Grace was diagnosed with a rare and serious form of childhood epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) at an early age, Raul began the family’s journey to discover ways to allow his daughter to live a more comfortable life -- which is how he found CBD. Almost immediately, Grace saw great success with CBD and Raul and his wife Mayela became motivated to make sure that she, as well as other families in need, could get legal access to CBD in Mexico.

The Foundation was able to get the first legal permits to import CBD in Mexico and now connects with families that need help making sure that their loved ones can access CBD as well. Por Grace also collaborates with research institutions, legislators, and CBD manufacturers to make sure that everyone has access to CBD products that have proven to be safe, high-quality, and consistent through third-party testing. Through educational seminars, fundraising efforts, and other events, Por Grace provides the general public with the knowledge they need to decide if CBD is right for them.

“We fought tirelessly to get Grace the CBD she needed and we want to make sure that other families don’t have the same challenges,” said Mayela Benavides Arriola, Grace’s Mother and Co-Founder of the Por Grace Foundation. “We are excited to partner with Kannaway to further our mission to break down accessibility and financial barriers for other families like ours that need CBD products and we are confident that this company, as well as its Brand Ambassadors, will do everything they can to help us further our efforts.”