Engine Media Announces Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives for its Eden Games Subsidiary

Engine's board of directors has determined that it would be prudent and in the best interests of the Company to commence a formal process to evaluate strategic alternatives for Eden Games. The Company believes that the current trading price of its common shares does not reflect the Company's value, and in particular, the value of its Eden Games business.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; NASDAQ:GAME; TSX-V:GAME), an esports/sports gaming and next-generation media solutions company, today announced that it has commenced a process to explore strategic alternatives for the Company's Eden Games subsidiary.

"Eden Games is one of the world's premier game studios in the burgeoning motorsports gaming vertical and has the respect and admiration of publishers and players alike," noted Lou Schwartz, Engine's CEO. "However, we believe that the value of Eden's deep domain experience and success in motorsports gaming is not being adequately reflected in our share price. Accordingly, we believe that exploring strategic alternatives for Eden has the potential to surface new opportunities for the Eden team, the Company and our shareholders."

The Company notes that there are no assurances that the strategic process will result in a new strategic path or relationship for Eden. It is the Company's current intention not to disclose developments with respect to the process unless and until the board of directors determines that disclosure is necessary or appropriate.

About Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Engine Media Holdings Inc. is traded publicly under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: GAME) (TSX-V: GAME). Engine provides premium social sports and esports gaming experiences, as well as unparalleled data analytics, marketing, advertising, and intellectual property to support its owned and operated direct-to-consumer properties while also providing these services to enable its clients and partners. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; Eden Games, a premium motorsport video game developer and publisher across console and mobile gaming; WinView Games, a social predictive play-along gaming platform for viewers to play while watching live events; UMG, an end-to-end competitive esports platform powering and broadcasting major esports events, as well as daily community tournaments, matches, and ladders; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine Media generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising, and sponsorships.