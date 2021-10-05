Basanite, Inc to Present at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Conference

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in …

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company"), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, announced that Simon Kay, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side conference, which is being held virtually on October 5 th - 8 th , 2021.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at Webcast URL.

About BasaFlex™: BasaFlex™ is an enhanced, engineered Basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar, engineered to add intrinsic value in a concrete structure by eliminating corrosion problems associated with steel reinforcement - saving both time and money over the structure's lifecycle. In addition, to being corrosion proof, BasaFlex™ is much stronger in tensile strength, resistant to acids and alkali, non-conductive, and a fraction of the weight of steel for the same strength. It is so light, in fact, a single truck can carry roughly four times the quantity of material compared to steel - significantly reducing transportation cost.

About Basanite

Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB: BASA), is a leading manufacturer and market developer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products used in concrete reinforcement. Superior to traditional steel elements, Basanite's sustainable products are non-corrosive, lighter, stronger and longer lasting. For more information, please visit www.BasaniteIndustries.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains the company's forward-looking statements which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of September 15, 2020, regarding the company's business and performance, its prospects, current factors, the economy, and other future conditions and forecasts of future events, circumstances, and results and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "goal," "feel," "may," "plan," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Basanite's current analysis of existing trends and information and represent Basanite's judgment only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting Basanite's business. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Basanite (including the risk of us continuing as a going concern), please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021 and may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

