Kansas Hospital Live on Evident EHR and TruBridge RCM Services to Better Manage Patient Care and Improve Financial Performance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

Evident LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) and a leading provider of electronic health record (EHR) systems and services, announced today that Girard Medical Center is live on the Evident cloud-hosted EHR solution. Based in Girard, Kansas, the facility is now running the full suite of Evident clinical and financial applications to support operations in both its inpatient and emergency room settings along with ancillary areas of care including pharmacy and radiology. In addition, Girard implemented the Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) product suite and is using the companion Early Out Service, both offered through sister company, TruBridge.

The 25-bed critical access hospital (CAH) with a 10-bed Senior Behavioral Health unit, provides an array of services to support inpatient and outpatient care to the City of Girard and surrounding communities. Girard Medical Center initially purchased Evident’s workforce management solution to give its human resource and business office staff much needed efficiencies in running payroll, tracking employee time and staff shift scheduling. After seeing the positive impact of these workforce management solutions, Girard Medical Center realized it wanted to expand its technology investment with Evident. Girard Medical Center wanted a modern, advanced fully integrated EHR system to provide its entire staff with the efficiencies needed to better manage patient care and back-office operations. Prior to implementing Evident, its current systems were outdated and dispersed between vendors with varying capabilities.

“Our goal at Girard Medical Center is to provide our patient community with accessible, compassionate and high-quality care. Providing our clinical staff with the tools they need that are intuitive to their workflows and provide one complete view of patient data across various points of care will help us continue to meet that goal,” said Ruth Duling, chief executive officer of Girard Medical Center.

“Having a solid financial performance is critical for us to effectively serve the healthcare needs of the communities in Southeast Kansas. We are confident in the products and services from TruBridge to give our business office the support they need to improve our cash flow, achieve greater speed of payment and ultimately keep us on solid financial footing,” said Holly Koch, chief financial officer of Girard Medical Center.

