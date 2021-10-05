checkAd

U.S. Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Notes

U.S. Bank National Association today announced the redemption on October 15, 2021, of all its outstanding 3.45% Senior Notes due November 16, 2021 (CUSIP No. 90331HNX7) and Floating Rate Senior Notes due November 16, 2021 (CUSIP No. 90331HNY5). The redemption price for each of the Senior Notes will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 original principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of October 15, 2021.

Payment of the redemption price for the Senior Notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $559 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

Wertpapier


