connectRN Announces Partnership With Talkspace in Honor of World Mental Health Day

The nursing community is experiencing unprecedented exhaustion and burnout from pressures of COVID-19, vaccination mandates, and nursing shortages. Earlier this year, a study conducted by The Washington Post and Kaiser Family Foundation found that six in ten healthcare workers said the pandemic had burned them out. To help address burnout and other mental health issues nurses are struggling with as a result of the pandemic, connectRN and Talkspace are giving community members one month of Talkspace for free and offering a discount code to all nurses and aides on the connectRN platform. The offer can be found here .

connectRN Inc., a tech-enabled network that connects nurses and aides with opportunities to improve their work life through career development resources, flexible shift offerings, and a community of peer professionals, announced their partnership with Talkspace as the signature component of its first Mental Health Week. This partnership marries the leader in online therapy with a critical community of nursing professionals to bring online therapy to well-deserving nurses and aides. With Talkspace, nurses can get matched with a licensed therapist online within 24 hours. Nurses can connect with their therapist daily via text or set up meetings based on their schedule and needs.

“Our ability to deliver the right opportunities, on their terms, in a supportive and nurturing environment is what we believe to be the future of healthcare,” said Ted Jeanloz, CEO of connectRN. “Talkspace is an ideal partner to provide our nurses with the support they deserve at a time when they need it most. Through this partnership, we can equip nurses and aides with a new resource that empowers them to confront mental health challenges.”

Community is critical in nursing, as they have often been left behind in an industry facing unprecedented pressure. While feeling overworked has always been a problem for nurses and aides, it reached monumental proportions over the last year, particularly as the pandemic has shed new light on the insufficient physical and mental health resources available to nurses.

“Talkspace is proud to announce our collaboration with connectRN. The pandemic has undeniably impacted the nursing community and their loved ones in profound ways. This partnership will provide invaluable mental health access to the nursing community by establishing a clear path to mental health resources,” said Lauren Friedrich, VP of Partnerships, Talkspace. “Direct access to the Talkspace network of clinical experts will be transformational for those who need it now more than ever: nurses.”

About connectRN, Inc.

connectRN is a tech-enabled platform connecting nurses and aides with opportunities to improve their work life. We believe nurses and aides are the backbone of the healthcare system, and deserve to be rewarded, respected, and recognized for their contributions. Our platform offers career development resources, flexible shift offerings, and the opportunity to participate in a supportive community of peer professionals. By using technology to bring nurses together, we empower healthcare workers to take control of their careers and their futures. connectRN was conceived by a nurse to empower clinicians at every experience level. Headquartered in Waltham, Mass., connectRN serves the American healthcare sector. To learn more about our platform, please visit https://www.connectrn.com/.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is the leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to making care more effective, accessible, and convenient. Talkspace addresses the challenges of traditional mental healthcare by combining effective clinical solutions with technology designed for how we live today. The platform is powered by a diverse team of certified mental health specialists in every state providing therapy and psychiatric treatment for individuals, couples, and adolescents. Talkspace therapists meet clients where they are, on their schedules, on any device, via chat, voice, and video. All care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

More than two million people have used Talkspace, and more than 55 million lives are covered through insurance, employee assistance, and paid benefit programs. For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com. To learn more about online therapy, please visit: https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005309/en/