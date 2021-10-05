checkAd

USA TODAY NETWORK and Gannett Foundation Announce 2021 “A Community Thrives” National Grant Recipients

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

The USA TODAY NETWORK, part of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI), and the Gannett Foundation today announced the 16 non-profit organizations awarded national grants from the company’s A Community Thrives program.

Now in its fifth year, A Community Thrives awards grants to worthy causes and organizations across the United States aiming to improve their communities. Supported by the Gannett Foundation, the program encourages non-profits to promote their ideas and efforts on a national platform leveraging the USA TODAY NETWORK, including USA TODAY and Gannett’s 250 local media brands, to drive further awareness and support through donations.

After receiving nearly 700 submissions from organizations across 45 states and Washington, D.C., A Community Thrives is awarding more than $5.4 million to participating non-profits. The $2.3 million in grants will be allocated as follows: $800,000 in National Project Grants, $1.3 million in Local Operating Grants, and $200,000 in fundraising incentive grants. The program’s crowdfunding effort MightyCause raised an additional $3.1 million.

“The Gannett Foundation has been inspired throughout the submission process, and it’s an honor to support this year’s A Community Thrives recipients in their efforts to create change in their local communities,” said Sue Madden, Director, the Gannett Foundation.

“Gannett’s driving mission is to empower our local communities, and A Community Thrives is key to that pursuit,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Congratulations to this year’s impressive recipients. We are excited to see the impact and support these organizations have locally.”

The recipients chosen for the 16 grants are as follows:

