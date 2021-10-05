checkAd

ZoomInfo Data Passport Unlocks Regional and Global Data on Companies and Contacts Across Europe and Around the World

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced the availability of the ZoomInfo Data Passport, a robust dataset providing sales, marketing, and recruiting teams with access to the most comprehensive, accurate, and compliant global data and intelligence.

Already an industry leader in go-to-market intelligence in the U.S., ZoomInfo has substantially grown its company and contact data coverage in Europe in the past year, by 78% and 81%, respectively. This expanded offering ensures more companies worldwide can leverage ZoomInfo’s unrivaled contact data and insights, and extensive go-to-market platform to find their next best customers.

“After overwhelming demand from our customers for a privacy-first intelligence solution for their global sales and marketing teams, we’ve spent the past year investing heavily in the scope and accuracy of our data outside of North America, and in particular, within Europe,” said Henry Schuck, ZoomInfo Founder and CEO. “We’re excited to bring our global dataset to more customers in Europe and around the world with our ZoomInfo Data Passport. As we’ve continued to invest in our coverage and accuracy worldwide, we've grown our international revenue by more than 75% year-over-year as more and more global companies subscribe to ZoomInfo’s offerings.”

Customers can choose from the ZoomInfo Data Passport Europe, ZoomInfo Data Passport North America Plus, and ZoomInfo Data Passport Global – which includes North America, Europe, and more – in order to unlock growth opportunities that align with their business priorities. ZoomInfo's newly expanded dataset covers nearly all businesses with more than 100 employees in Europe.

“With ZoomInfo fueling our prospecting initiatives, we’ve successfully launched a European division to bring IT asset disposal excellence to France, Germany, Holland, and Spain,” said Jack Woolman, Director of Sales Operations and Business Intelligence at the U.K.-based Stone Group. “With ZoomInfo, we’ve seen a significant improvement in our contact coverage across all verticals, effectively driving a 10% increase in our U.K. customer base.”

Data privacy is at the foundation of ZoomInfo’s product offerings. Through certifications like the TrustArc GDPR and CCPA Practices Validations and the TRUSTe Enterprise Privacy Certification Seal, ZoomInfo ensures that its data not only meets but exceeds the highest levels of compliance, including GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) and CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act). In an ever-evolving global privacy regulation landscape, ZoomInfo has designed a product to enable companies to understand their European customers with fully GDPR-compliant information and insights.

Keeping up with these global privacy regulations is an arduous task for operations teams at multinational companies. With the ZoomInfo Data Passport, they can be confident that their customer data is compliant no matter where their team or customers are based.

With the ZoomInfo Data Passport alongside the recent additions of Chorus.ai and ZoomInfo Chat, as well as the launch of ZoomInfo Engage, companies outside the U.S. can now take full advantage of ZoomInfo’s leading go-to-market platform.

Please visit the ZoomInfo Data Passport page for more information.

About ZoomInfo
 ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence for more than 20,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. ZoomInfo emphasizes GDPR and CCPA compliance. In addition to creating the industry’s first proactive notice program, the company is a registered data broker with the states of California and Vermont. Read about ZoomInfo’s commitment to compliance, privacy, and security. For more information about our leading go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, and how they help sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

