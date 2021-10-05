checkAd

urban-gro, Inc. Launches its Financial Services Division and Enters into Strategic Partnership with XS Financial, the Cannabis Industry’s Leading CAPEX Financier

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2021, 15:05  |  30   |   |   

Partnership to provide CAPEX financing solutions for urban-gro clients purchasing indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) equipment solutions

Lafayette, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, and XS Financial (CSE:XSF) (OTCQB: XSHLF) (“XSF”), a specialty finance company providing CAPEX financing solutions including equipment leasing to cannabis companies in the United States, have entered into a strategic agreement allowing for XS Financial to provide urban-gro clients with CAPEX leasing solutions and XSF customers with access to urban-gro’s vendors and enhanced purchasing power.

“In response to our client’s request to provide financing solutions, I am excited to launch our new Financial Services division, and our strategic alliance with XS Financial further strengthens our purchasing power with leading horticulture manufacturers, and allows us to continue to exceed client’s expectations,” says Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO of urban-gro, Inc. “In addition to strengthening the value of the solution that we provide our clients, we believe XS Financials’ competitively priced access to capital for operators will broaden our reach within the cannabis and food-focused indoor CEA market and further assist in minimizing and eliminating supply chain delays.”

XS Financial and urban-gro, Inc. are developing strong track records of working with many of the industry’s largest multi-state (“MSO”) and single-state (“SSO”) operators. The two companies have already demonstrated shared success by the financing of equipment purchasing for a shared MSO customer.

“This agreement with urban-gro will allow XS Financial to further expand our reach and ability to offer financing solutions to qualified customers within indoor cannabis CEA,” said David Kivitz, CEO, XS Financial. “New and existing XS customers will benefit greatly from urban-gro’s strong purchasing power, diversified service offerings backed by deep domain experience and credibility in our industry.”

About urban-gro, Inc. 
urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we design, engineer and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro’s gro-care Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations. Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help cultivators gro plants and gro profits

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

urban-gro, Inc. Launches its Financial Services Division and Enters into Strategic Partnership with XS Financial, the Cannabis Industry’s Leading CAPEX Financier Partnership to provide CAPEX financing solutions for urban-gro clients purchasing indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) equipment solutions Lafayette, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down ...
OXURION to Present at the Lytham Partners Fall 2021 Investor Conference
Nephros to Present at the LD Micro Main Event
A.I.S. Resources Commences New Soil Sampling Program at Fosterville Toolleen Gold Project
Mining Industry Needs Strong Collective Action on Climate Change Says Barrick
PowerTap launches a Strategic Review to Unlock Shareholder Value
Bunker Hill Announces Exploration JV With MineWater on London Mining Gold District in Colorado
Nexus REIT Completes $230.4MM Distribution Centre Acquisition Previously Announced
Nyxoah Announces CE-Mark Indication Approval to Treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) Patients
Brunswick Corporation Completes Acquisition of Navico
Titel
Wave Life Sciences Announces New Data for Leading RNA Editing Capability Across Multiple Tissues ...
Arcutis Expands Patent Portfolio with Roflumilast Pharmacokinetics Patent
NextNav Adds Decorated Marketing Executive, Gillian Smith, as Vice President of Marketing
GZ6G Technologies Corp (OTCMARKETS: GZIC) Form S-1 Registration Statement Has Been Declared Effective by the US Securities and ...
Municipality Finance issues a USD 20 million tap under its MTN programme
Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process
Avista receives commission decision in Washington Electric and Natural Gas General Rate Cases
CareDx Continues to Fight for Innovation in Transplantation
TopBuild Announces Pricing of its Senior Notes Offering in Connection with Previously Announced ...
Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Suspension of Automatic Share Purchase Plan
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...